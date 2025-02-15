Menu Explore
Punjab: VB nabs patwari’s aide accepting 3k bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Nawashahr
Feb 15, 2025 09:32 AM IST

Acting on the patwari’s instructions, the complainant paid ₹2,000 bribe in advance to Rampal, his middleman

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested a private individual identified as Rampal, an accomplice to patwari Vipan Kumar, posted at revenue halqa Nawanshahar-1, for demanding and accepting a bribe of 3,000.

Police said that efforts were on to nab patwari Vipan Kumar. (HT File)
Police said that efforts were on to nab patwari Vipan Kumar. (HT File)

A VB official spokesperson said the arrest was made following a complaint lodged by Pardeep Kumar, a resident of New Abadi, Nawanshahar city in the SBS Nagar district.

The spokesperson said that the complainant approached the VB after patwari Vipan Kumar demanded a 5,000 bribe to process the mutation of his ancestral house. Acting on the patwari’s instructions, the complainant paid 2,000 bribe in advance to Rampal, his middleman. When the accused further insisted on the remaining amount, the complainant approached the VB for help.

The spokesperson added that a VB team laid a trap and apprehended Rampal red-handed while accepting 3000 bribe from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses. Patwari Vipan Kumar managed to escape the scene and is evading arrest.

“Further investigation in the case is going on. Efforts are being made to arrest Vipan,” the spokesperson said.

