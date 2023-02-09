Punjab Vigilance arrests PSPCL’s additional SE for taking 15-lakh bribe

Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Thursday arrested an Additional Superintendent Engineer (ASE), Sukhwinder Singh Multani, posted at Jalandhar for taking a bribe of ₹15 lakh and demanding more money of ₹20 lakh.

A spokesperson of the VB said this case has been registered against the PSPCL officer, who was earlier posted as Executive Engineer (Xen) Technical Audit, PSPCL Jalandhar on the complainant of Sharanjeet Singh, storekeeper, PSPCL Verka, in Amritsar. In this regard the complainant has lodged an online plaint along with evidence in audio-video format at the chief minister’s anti-corruption action line.

Giving details, he added that the complainant has alleged that the officer had already taken ₹15 lakh as a bribe, when he was Xen, to send an inspection report of store inventory in his favour and now demanding ₹20 lakh more to recommend his reinstatement on the job as the complainant was suspended on the basis of stock verification report. The complainant has recorded the entire conversation as an evidence which has been submitted to the VB to probe into the gratification matter.

The spokesperson informed that the VB has investigated the allegations levelled in the online complaint and registered a corruption case against the above said PSPCL officer after finding him guilty for taking a bribe of ₹15 lakh in three instalments and demanding ₹20 lakh more from the complainant.

In this regard a case under prevention of corruption act has been registered against the accused officer at VB police station Amritsar and he has been arrested. Further investigation in this case was under progress, he added.