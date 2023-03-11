Punjab vigilance bureau nabs architect red-handed accepting ₹60k bribe in Jalandhar
Two building inspectors also booked for demanding bribe to issue change of land use (CLU) certificate
The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Friday nabbed an architect Rajwinder Singh, owner of Max Associates, Rama Mandi, Jalandhar, red-handed for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹60,000 in connivance with the concerned officials of Jalandhar Municipal Corporation to issue change of land use (CLU) certificate.
In this case, a confederate of the architect, namely Sukhwinder Sharma, posted as building inspector, MC Jalandhar, has also been arrested. His collaborator, Varun, a draftsman and building inspector (additional charge) of MC Jalandhar is still at large.
VB spokesperson stated that complainant Tarunveer Singh, a Jalandhar resident, had approached the VB and alleged that the architect in connivance with above said MC officials, has demanded a bribe of ₹5 lakh to clear files of his two plots to issue CLUs as he want to construct a charitable hospital on the said plot.
“Accused architect has demanded ₹50,000 as an advance money for Varun and ₹15,000 for Sukhwinder Kumar, both building inspectors. The complainant alleged that he had already paid a bribe of ₹5,000 as a first instalment,” the VB said.
After verifying complaint, a VB team from Jalandhar unit laid a trap and the accused architect has been caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of ₹60,000 for the above MC officials.
A case under Prevention Of Corruption Act has been registered against all the accused at VB police station, Jalandhar, and further investigation was under progress.