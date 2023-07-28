Disproportionate assets case: Punjab Vigilance Bureau submits supplementary chargesheet against ex-MLA Kushaldeep Dhillon

Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Friday submitted a supplementary chargesheet in the court of additional session judge Rajeev Kalra against former Congress MLA from Faridkot Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon alias Kiki Dhillon in a disproportionate assets case. Former Congress MLA from Faridkot Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon alias Kiki Dhillon

Confirming the development, senior superintendent of police (SSP-VB) Ferozepur range Gurmeet Singh said that additional documents and evidence were submitted in the court against the accused in the supplementary chargesheet.

Dhillon is lodged in Patiala jail and was produced in the court on Friday. The court extended his judicial custody till August 10, when the matter is listed for the next hearing.

On July 13, VB had filed an 1158-page chargesheet against Dhillon in a disproportionate assets case claiming that during the investigation, it was found that he spent 242% more than his known sources of income from 2017-2022 when he was the MLA.

On May 16, VB had arrested Dhillon for amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. Following an inquiry, VB had booked Dhillon and his two aides, Gursewak Singh and Rajwinder Singh, under Sections 13(1) (b), 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

VB, in the first chargesheet, had claimed that the bureau has conducted a thorough investigation of 57 assets linked to Dhillon and verified the assets accumulated by the accused beyond his known sources of income during his five years tenure as Faridkot MLA from 2017-2022. “During the course of the investigation, it has been established that the total income of the accused during the check period was ₹3.18 crore, and expenditure was ₹10.72 crore, which is 242% more than his income.

Dhillon has incurred ₹7.53 crore more than his known sources of income in the past five years,” VB added in the chargesheet.

Since the arrest in the disproportionate assets case, Dhillon is lodged in jail. Former MLA’s bail application was rejected by a Faridkot court, following which he moved a bail application in the Punjab and Haryana high court, and the matter is listed for August 2.

