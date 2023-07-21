Foodgrain transportation scam: Punjab vigilance summons former minister Manpreet on ex-MLA’s complaint

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) has summoned former finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal for alleged favouritism and corruption in granting foodgrain transportation contracts during the previous Congress regime. Manpreet,who switched sides to the BJP this year, would be questioned at the Bathinda zone office of VB on Monday. (File Photo)

According to officials privy to the matter, Manpreet, who switched sides to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) this year, would be questioned at the Bathinda zone office of VB on Monday. The politician has not been asked to furnish any document at this stage, they added.

The action against five-time MLA is being taken on a complaint filed by former Bathinda Urban MLA Sarup Chand Singla in August last year. In his complaint, Singla had alleged that Manpreet had favoured a private transport company in getting contracts for foodgrain transportation. Manpreet is the 11th ex-Congress minister facing the VB heat over corruption charges.

According to the complaint, the said private company is owned by the driver of his close relative. A Punjab Police constable, who was attached to Manpreet’s family member as a security guard, was also allegedly involved in the scam.

“There was a use of fake non-commercial and other vehicles shown as trucks for transportation,” alleges the complaint. People familiar with the development said Singla did not submit any evidence to buttress his allegations.

Manpreet did not counter or respond to the allegations levelled by Singla almost a year ago. Singla had quit the Shiromani Akali Dal and joined the BJP last year. He was later appointed as the district president of the Bathinda unit.

After Manpreet joined the BJP in January this year, Singla had stated that he would keep pursuing his complaint to the anti-corruption investigation agency of alleged corruption against Manpreet and his key aides. HT’s calls and text to Manpreet did not elicit any response.