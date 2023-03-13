Punjab vigilance initiates probe into Jang-e-Azadi memorial construction in Kartarpur

Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) has initiated an inquiry into allegations of alleged misuse of funds during execution of multi-crore Jang-e-Azadi Memorial situated in Kartarpur, 18-km from district headquarters. Sprawled in 25 acres of land, the mega project was started during SAD-BJP tenure, which dubbed it as their dream project. (HT Photo)

On Monday, the VB (Jalandhar range) summoned memorial’s managing committee secretary Lakhwinder Singh Johal to its office where VB DSP Jatinderjit Singh questioned him for over one and half hour.

Sprawled in 25 acres of land, the mega project was started during SAD-BJP tenure, which dubbed it as their dream project. Dedicated to heroes of freedom struggle, the total estimated cost was ₹315 crore.

The VB official said the probe was started after they received a complaint from its head office related to the financial execution of the project.

“We are looking into the facts related to how many funds were sanctioned during its construction from 2014-2016 and how and where the funds were utilised. Besides, the officials under whose supervision the funds were allocated and utilised will also be questioned in detail in coming days,” VB official said.

Meanwhile, Johal said earlier, the bureau communicated with him verbally on telephone to appear before it but he told them to send the same in writing.

“The DSP briefed me about the complaint regarding misutilisation of funds and asked me to provide details related to construction of the whole project from 2014-2016. I have briefed in details about the funds received for its construction, officials involved during the whole process,” said Johal.

He added that he joined as secretary of the managing committee in 2016 therefore all the information available with him has been provided to VB DSP.

Senior superintendent of police (VB Jalandhar range) Rajeshwar Singh Sidhu refused to divulge more details about the probe.

“The probe is still on therefore nothing much could be briefed at this stage,” Sidhu said.

Jang-e-Azadi Memorial was one of the dream project of former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal as the first phase was opened for public in 2016. Even former CM Captain Amarinder Singh provided all financial assistance and other logistics to complete the second phase of the project in 2018. The memorial is a unique piece of art which has a minaret, a seminar hall, an auditorium, a movie hall, a cafeteria, a library, an open air theatre for laser show and an amphitheatre.