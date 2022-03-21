Punjab vigilance starts probe into Rs80 crore rural development fund scam
The Punjab vigilance bureau has started a probe into the Rs. 80-crore rural development scam in the acquisition of 1,000 acres of land for the construction of Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor (AKIC) and development of an industrial cluster.
The amount was reportedly embezzled from Rs260-crore compensation given to five village panchayats for acquisition of the land in Shambhu block of the district. Neither technical approvals were taken nor any permission from the competent authority was taken to spend this money.
Acting on a complaint, the vigilance bureau (VB) has started recording the statements of the concerned officials, whistle blower, and taken possession of bank statements of five villages from where the funds were siphoned. The villages include Takhtupura, Sehra, Sehri, Aakri , Pabra.
“The VB has started investigation and will submit its report to the senior officials for registration of FIR, as prima facie its collusion of government officials, sarpanches and other elected representatives,” SSP VB Mandeep Singh Sidhu said.
He said that the bureau has started ascertaining the facts on the basis of the inquiry conducted by a special team of the rural development officials, which unearthed the scam.
Meanwhile, the technical wing of the rural development department has started the measurement of the work done by using the money which panchayats have got as compensation.
The rural development department has already suspended three dozen officials and elected panchyat members, beside issuing show cause notice to district panchayat and development officer.
Complainant Jaswinder Singh Akari said that not only the leaders of Congress but some from Shiromani Akali Dal were also beneficiaries of this loot. He said that he has taken documents under the RTI Act and has submitted it to the higher officials of rural development and vigilance bureau for action against erring officials and other elected representatives.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics