Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab vigilance starts probe into Rs80 crore rural development fund scam
chandigarh news

Punjab vigilance starts probe into Rs80 crore rural development fund scam

The Punjab vigilance bureau has started a probe into Rs80-crore rural development scam in the acquisition of 1,000 acres of land in Patiala’s Shambu block
The amount was reportedly embezzled from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>260-crore compensation given to five village panchayats for acquisition of the land in Shambhu block on Patiala district in Punjab. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The amount was reportedly embezzled from 260-crore compensation given to five village panchayats for acquisition of the land in Shambhu block on Patiala district in Punjab. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Mar 21, 2022 02:14 AM IST
Copy Link
ByVishal Rambani, Patiala

The Punjab vigilance bureau has started a probe into the Rs. 80-crore rural development scam in the acquisition of 1,000 acres of land for the construction of Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor (AKIC) and development of an industrial cluster.

The amount was reportedly embezzled from Rs260-crore compensation given to five village panchayats for acquisition of the land in Shambhu block of the district. Neither technical approvals were taken nor any permission from the competent authority was taken to spend this money.

Acting on a complaint, the vigilance bureau (VB) has started recording the statements of the concerned officials, whistle blower, and taken possession of bank statements of five villages from where the funds were siphoned. The villages include Takhtupura, Sehra, Sehri, Aakri , Pabra.

“The VB has started investigation and will submit its report to the senior officials for registration of FIR, as prima facie its collusion of government officials, sarpanches and other elected representatives,” SSP VB Mandeep Singh Sidhu said.

He said that the bureau has started ascertaining the facts on the basis of the inquiry conducted by a special team of the rural development officials, which unearthed the scam.

Meanwhile, the technical wing of the rural development department has started the measurement of the work done by using the money which panchayats have got as compensation.

The rural development department has already suspended three dozen officials and elected panchyat members, beside issuing show cause notice to district panchayat and development officer.

Complainant Jaswinder Singh Akari said that not only the leaders of Congress but some from Shiromani Akali Dal were also beneficiaries of this loot. He said that he has taken documents under the RTI Act and has submitted it to the higher officials of rural development and vigilance bureau for action against erring officials and other elected representatives.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Vishal Rambani

    A principal correspondent, Vishal Rambani is the bureau chief at Patiala. He covers politics, crime, power sector, environment and socio-economic issues, with several investigative stories to his credit.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Dr Narendra Dabholkar was gunned down by two motorcycle-riding attackers on August 20, 2013. (AP FILE)

    Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

    Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.

  • Police said the district administration has invoked prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. (Getty Images)

    1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops

    The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.

  • Hundreds of villagers went on a rampage and even torched four vehicles on the premises of Balthar police station, police said. (Getty Images)

    Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar

    On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.

  • Work underway near Bhalswa lake. (Sourced)

    Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up

    Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.

  • Vikas Kumar is an officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service, and was earlier working as the executive director (operations) in the DMRC, prior to his current role as director (operations), DMRC. (Sourced)

    L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited

    Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 21, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out