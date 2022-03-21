Punjab vigilance starts probe into Rs80 crore rural development fund scam

The Punjab vigilance bureau has started a probe into the Rs. 80-crore rural development scam in the acquisition of 1,000 acres of land for the construction of Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor (AKIC) and development of an industrial cluster.

The amount was reportedly embezzled from Rs260-crore compensation given to five village panchayats for acquisition of the land in Shambhu block of the district. Neither technical approvals were taken nor any permission from the competent authority was taken to spend this money.

Acting on a complaint, the vigilance bureau (VB) has started recording the statements of the concerned officials, whistle blower, and taken possession of bank statements of five villages from where the funds were siphoned. The villages include Takhtupura, Sehra, Sehri, Aakri , Pabra.

“The VB has started investigation and will submit its report to the senior officials for registration of FIR, as prima facie its collusion of government officials, sarpanches and other elected representatives,” SSP VB Mandeep Singh Sidhu said.

He said that the bureau has started ascertaining the facts on the basis of the inquiry conducted by a special team of the rural development officials, which unearthed the scam.

Meanwhile, the technical wing of the rural development department has started the measurement of the work done by using the money which panchayats have got as compensation.

The rural development department has already suspended three dozen officials and elected panchyat members, beside issuing show cause notice to district panchayat and development officer.

Complainant Jaswinder Singh Akari said that not only the leaders of Congress but some from Shiromani Akali Dal were also beneficiaries of this loot. He said that he has taken documents under the RTI Act and has submitted it to the higher officials of rural development and vigilance bureau for action against erring officials and other elected representatives.

