Punjab votes in last phase of Lok Sabha polls on June 1

Voting in Punjab will be held on June 1, the seventh and the last phase of the Lok Sabha polls announced on Saturday. According to the schedule for the polls announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday, the notification will be issued on May 7, while May 14 will be the last date for filing the nominations. Scrutiny of nominations will be done on May 15, and the last date of withdrawal will be May 17.

The Congress bagged eight of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab in 2019, bucking the pro-BJP trend in neighbouring states. The SAD and the BJP, then fighting as allies, won two seats each. The Aam Aadmi Party got just the Sangrur seat then. But the AAP stormed the state in the 2022 assembly polls, winning 92 of the 117 seats.

As many as 25 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have arrived in the state for area domination and confidence-building measures. (HT)

As per, Punjab’s chief electoral officer, the state has a total of 2.12 crore voters, including 1,11,92,959 male, 1,00,77,543 female and 744 transgender, as of March 1 this year. A total of 24,433 polling stations have been set up for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The 25 companies include five companies of the Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF), 15 of the Border Security Force (BSF) and five of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

Immediately after the announcement of the polls, special nakas were set up with the central forces taking charge.

Punjab’s chief electoral officer, Sibin C held a virtual meeting with the deputy commissioners (DC)-cum-district election officers of the state. He directed the DCs to ensure the effective implementation of the model code of conduct (MCC) guidelines to ensure free and fair elections. Sibin C instructed the officials to activate the MCC teams and to remove all violations in public and private places immediately.