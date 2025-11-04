Punjab: Warring apologises for remark on ex-Union minister, SC panel seeks explanation

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday tendered an unconditional apology hours after the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission issued summons to him seeking his appearance for explanation on November 6 over his “casteist comment against former Union home minister (late) Buta Singh” during an election rally in Tarn Taran. Warring also drew flak from rival parties for his comments. Amarinder Singh Raja Warring

Warring, while campaigning in favour of the Congress candidate in the November 11 Tarn Taran assembly bypoll, made some remarks about the former Union minister that drew sharp reaction from the leaders of other parties.

Later, Warring clarified that Buta Singh, a veteran Congress leader, was like a father figure to him, and he could never mean any disrespect to him or to anyone else. Reacting to the scheduled castes’ (SC) commission taking cognisance of the matter and summoning him, Warring said, “While I reaffirm and reiterate that I meant no disrespect to late Sardar Buta Singh, if anyone has felt hurt, I tender my unconditional apology.”

Warring noted that his remarks about late Buta Singh were in a positive context of the Congress being an inclusive party, which provides a chance to everyone, based on merit and efficiency and does not discriminate against anyone in the name of caste, creed or religion.

Punjab finance minister and senior AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema, BJP leaders Tarun Chugh, and Vijay Sampla condemned Warring for his remarks.

Cheema described Warring’s statement as “outrageous and reflective of the deep-seated anti-Dalit mindset” prevalent in the Congress. He called upon Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to take swift and decisive action by removing such “prejudiced individuals” from the party. He said Raja Warring’s comments regarding a towering figure like Buta Singh, who dedicated his life to public service and the upliftment of the Dalit community, were “despicable.”

The AAP leader claimed that it was evident that the Congress party, despite its lip service to social justice, continued to harbour leaders who hold deeply derogatory views about the scheduled castes.

BJP national general secretary Chugh too took an exception to Warring’s remarks and alleged that the Ludhiana MP insulted the former Union minister, and he demanded that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge tender an unconditional apology to the nation.

Chugh alleged that the Congress “always exploited the downtrodden and weaker sections for political gain without ever working for their upliftment”. “Warring’s remarks are not just an insult to one individual but a disgrace to the entire nation. The Congress must apologise for this shameful act,” he asserted.

Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission chairman Jasvir Singh Garhi said the matter came to his notice through social media. He said the commission has asked Warring to appear in person on November 6 and also the returning officer of the Tarn Taran bypoll to appear in person on November 4 and submit a report.

Former Union minister and BJP leader Vijay Sampla too lashed out at Warring and said, “By insulting Buta Singh, the Congress state president has exposed the true face of the Congress and revealed the low level of their thinking and the extent to which they hate the Dalit community.” (With PTI inputs)