Punjab: Wheat procurement starts on April 1, food dept expects fall in arrivals
Chandigarh : The wheat procurement in Punjab for the rabi marketing season will start across 1,892 centres of the state agricultural produce marketing board from April 1.
The state food and civil supplies department, four state procurement agencies and the Centre’s Food Corporation of India (FCI) are all geared up for hassle-free procurement.
The state food and civil supplies department is apprehending fall in the arrivals this year due to global wheat shortfall owing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
As private traders are expected to purchase wheat from the state, the arrivals in state mandis are expected to be less than 132 lakh tonnes for which the department has made arrangements. The food department and the traders are expecting arrivals to fall by 10-25% (13 to 33 lakh tonnes) this season.
The gain prices in the open market across the country have already touched ₹2,300 a quintal against a minimum support price of ₹2,015 per quintal. “Traders are expected purchase wheat from the state. Due to increase in prices in the open market, we expect farmers to hold the stocks which they will bring out for sale later when the prices in open market increase further,” said an official of state food and civil supplies department.
Officials say traders are presently focusing on other wheat-growing states, including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, where the grain arrives early, and will turn to Punjab later.
Glut-like situation apprehended
Due to increase in the temperature, state the food department is expecting spurt in grain arrivals in the coming week, leading to a glut-like situation.
“We have made arrangements to create additional 250 temporary mandis in case of glut,” said a senior food department official, adding that all arrangements are in place. The state has received a cash credit limit of ₹24,773.11 crore in first instalment of total ₹29,540 crore sought by the state for wheat procurement.
Early wheat arrivals have been reported in the mandis of Rajpura, Kannna, Mansa, Mohali and Tarn Taran. Not taking any chances, the food department has made arrangements for gunny bags required to pack the produce. The department has also finalised tendering process for labour and transport contracts. The food department has given procurement targets to four procurement agencies Pungrain, Punsup, State Warehousing Corporation and Markfed and centre’s agency for public distribution, the FCI.
42 nakas to check arrival of recycle wheat
The state government has set up 42 police nakas (checkpoints) on the state border to check arrival of wheat from other states. The recycled wheat from other states bought at cheaper rates is mixed with freshly procured wheat and is sold at higher rates.
-
Punjab assembly’s special one-day session on April 1
Chandigarh : The Punjab cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday, decided to convene a special one-day assembly session on Friday. According to the list of business released by the Vidhan Sabha, the chief minister will move a resolution “regarding matters pertaining to Union Territory Chandigarh”.
-
Major bureaucratic reshuffle: AAP govt in Punjab transfers 11 IAS, 13 IPS officers
Chandigarh : In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in Punjab on Thursday transferred 11 IAS officers, 13 IPS officers and a PCS officer. Kumar Amit has been posted as special secretary, personnel, with additional charge as managing director, Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation, and Punjab State Warehousing Corporation as Special Secretary, agriculture, with additional charge of additional managing director, Vineet Kumar, relieving a PCS officer, Dalwinderjit Singh.
-
Govt extends contract of 105 law officers
The Punjab government on Thursday decided to extend the contract of 105 law officers, appointed during the Congress government regime. The letter written by Uma Shankar Gupta, additional secretary, department of home affairs, to Punjab advocate general Anmol Rattan Sidhu, makes it clear that their contracts have been extended till further orders or till the fresh engagement process is completed.
-
Schools in Delhi to reopen for offline-only classes from today
For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, schools in the Capital will reopen solely in the offline mode from Friday, authorities said. Schools were first closed in March 2020 amid the onset of Covid-19 pandemic, and classes resumed in online mode. While schools reopened for in-person classes multiple times in the past two years, online classes were never called off.
-
Delhi okays Centre’s rental home plan, wants some flats exempted
After opposing it for two years, the Delhi government has decided to implement the Centre's Affordable Rental Housing Complexes Scheme, which is aimed at providing housing to migrant urban poor at affordable rentals, according to senior Delhi government officials. The Delhi government has been opposing it saying that the scheme will not be successful in the national capital. For the balance 9,104 flats, DUSIB has taken relocation charges from various agencies and beneficiaries.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics