Punjab: Woman cop among 3 booked for taking bribe to let off drug accused

Kot Ise Khan station house officer Arshpreet Kaur Grewal and two head constables have been booked for taking a bribe of ₹5 lakh to let off two drug case accused and concealing the 1-kg opium recovered from them. A case was also registered against the duo released by the police personnel after they paid the bribe. Moga SSP Ajay Gandhi said police teams are conducting raids to arrest the accused and investigation is underway. (Representational photo)

Police said on Thursday that besides inspector Arshpreet Kaur Grewal, the FIR was registered against head constables Gurpreet Singh and Rajpal Singh. Two residents of Kot Ise Khan in Dharamkot sub division of Moga district, Gurpreet Singh and Manpreet Singh, were also booked.

According to the first information report, the police got a tip-off and registered a case under the NDPS Act against one Amarjit Singh of Kot Ise Khan after recovering 2kg of opium on October 1. Amarjit was caught along with his brother Manpreet Singh and son Gurpreet Singh. A total of 3kg opium was recovered from them. Grewal, the Kot Ise Khan SHO, colluded with head constables Gurpreet Singh and Rajpal to strike a deal of ₹8 lakh to release Manpreet and Gurpreet, both local residents, without any action.

The police personnel took ₹5 lakh as bribe through a middleman and registered a case against Amarjit. Manpreet and Gurpreet were not named in the FIR and released.

Moga senior superintendent of police Ajay Gandhi said police teams are conducting raids to arrest the accused and investigation is underway.

A case was registered under Sections 7 and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Sections 18 and 59 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Kot Ise Khan police station.