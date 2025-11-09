Punjab won’t surrender its rights: CM on rollback of PU order

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said that the central government had been desperately trying for a backdoor entry in Panjab University (PU). “The BJP wants to capture everything related to Punjab. The state will never surrender its rights,” he said during an event to dedicate a newly constructed tehsil complex in Batala. His remark came a day after the central government withdrew its notification related to changes in the composition of PU’s senate and syndicate. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann addressing mediapersons in Batala on Saturday.

Replying to a query, he said that ever since inception, PU is a part of the emotional, cultural, literature and rich legacy of the state. Mann pointed out that the BJP had previously attempted to intervene in the senate and syndicate of PU, referencing the BJP-ruled Haryana’s earlier demand for the affiliation of colleges in several districts — Ambala, Panchkula and Yamunanagar — with PU.

“The BJP is suffering from anti-Punjab syndrome due to which they are hell-bent on ruining the state.The BJP doesn’t allow the tableaus of the state to participate in the Independence Day and Republic Day functions. The interference in the BBMB, PU and other affairs also reflect the hostile attitude of the saffron party towards the state,” he said.

Notably, the central government had in its October 28 notification proposed restructuring of PU’s governing bodies, senate and syndicate, following pressure from various political leaders and protesting students. The order amended the Panjab University Act, 1947, reducing the size of the senate to 31, doing away with elections for the syndicate.

Regarding the vote tampering allegations, the CM said the Election Commission should clarify its position in case any party is raising questions on the electronic voting machines (EVMs) or claims of deleted votes. “The Election Commission is mum whereas the BJP is acting as its mouthpiece,” he said.

Regarding the Tarn Taran bypoll, Mann said his government was seeking votes based on its record of development. “We have created 58,962 government jobs so far,” he added.

Earlier, the CM dedicated the newly constructed tehsil complex. Constructed at a cost of ₹10 crore, it will ensure access to various government services under one roof for the people from 314 villages, he said. “In addition to the Batala sub-division, Vidhan Sabha constituencies of Fatehgarh Churian, Qadian, Sri Hargobindpur Sahib and Batala as well as some villages from Dera Baba Nanak and Kahnuwan, fall under jurisdiction of this tehsil,” he said.