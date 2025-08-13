Punjab: YouTuber quizzed by central agencies over 2024 Pak visit

The central intelligence agencies questioned a Jalandhar-based travel vlogger over his alleged visits to Pakistan a few months ago. The travel vlogger had uploaded multiple videos related to his Pakistan visit on his YouTube Channel. (HT File)

Amrik Singh, a resident of Turna village in Jalandhar district, was summoned by Jalandhar rural police to visit Lohian police station on Monday evening, where he was questioned for more than 20 hours. He was released on Tuesday evening.

Deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Naveen Singla confirmed the development and said, “The social media influencer was questioned over his visit to Pakistan around eight months back.”

Shahkot’s deputy superintendent of police, Onkar Singh Brar, said ‘central agencies’ questioned the YouTuber, and the local police don’t have any details about the questioning. “He has been released. We have informed the village panchayat to take Amrik back from the police station,” he said.

Amrik had uploaded multiple videos related to his Pakistan visit on his YouTube Channel. Amrik’s wife, Manpreet Kaur, said her husband was summoned in connection with their December 2024 trip to Pakistan during which they filmed videos covering Sikh religious sites and other human interest stories, and uploaded the same on their YouTube channel.

“My husband’s phone remained unreachable for nearly a day after he went to the Lohian police station to record his statement,” she said.