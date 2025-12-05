Punjab zila parishad polls: Leaked ‘audio clip’ triggers political storm, FIR filed

A political row erupted on Thursday with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) sharing an alleged leaked audio clip, accusing Patiala SSP Varun Sharma and other district cops of orchestrating a conspiracy to stop opposition candidates from filing nominations for the December 14 zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections, a charge dismissed by the Patiala police. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal posted the alleged conference call audio clip on social media, stating that the SSP is heard issuing instructions to stop candidates at their houses, villages, or en route to the nomination centres, rather than at the centres.

Police have termed the audio clip as AI-generated and have registered an FIR under the Information Technology Act at the cyber cell police station.

Thursday was the last day of the nomination process, which began on December 1, followed by scrutiny on December 5, and withdrawal of candidature until 3 pm on December 6. An estimated 1.36 crore voters are eligible to participate in the elections, the results of which will be declared on December 17.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal posted the alleged conference call audio clip on social media, stating that the SSP is heard issuing instructions to stop candidates at their houses, villages, or en route to the nomination centres, rather than at the centres.

The SAD leader said that DSPs could be heard acknowledging the SSP’s orders. The opposition party alleged that the police officials were taking directions from politicians, with an officer claiming that AAP leader Ranjodh Hadana is “satisfied” with his work.

Terming it “a murder of democracy”, the SAD leader urged the Election Commission to suspend the officers involved and initiate a probe. The party, Sukhbir said, was prepared to submit recordings, transcripts and witness accounts as evidence.

SSP rejects allegations

The police, however, rejected the allegations. SSP Sharma said in a statement that the video and audio being shared online were “fake AI-generated content”, created “with malicious intent to mislead the public and disturb law and order”. He warned that strict legal action would be taken against those responsible and appealed to the citizens not to believe disinformation. “We remain committed to ensuring free and fair elections,” he said.

Badal maintained that the recording had exposed the misuse of the police force to secure electoral advantage for the ruling party. He alleged that district administration officers were acting as “an instrument of political coercion” against opposition candidates.

The SAD has already filed a complaint with the state election commission, alleging that a leaked audio clip reveals that the senior officers are planning to deter opposition candidates in connivance with ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders.

Patiala deputy commissioner Dr Preeti Yadav, who is also the district election officer, didn’t respond to repeated calls and messages for comments.

Divisional commissioner Vinay Bublani, who is the election observer, said, “The state election commission is already looking into the issue. So far, there are no irregularities. We have taken proactive steps for free and fair elections.”

Govt committed to free & fair polls: Cheema

SANGRUR: Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday said that the state government is committed to conducting free and fair elections and urged all the participants to engage in the process peacefully. “Action would be taken against anyone who fails to comply with the orders. The government was maintaining impartiality in the election process. I appeal to everyone to file their nomination papers properly, ensuring that no mistakes are left,” he said. Cheema said that he can comment on the alleged audio leak only after a thorough investigation is done into the matter.