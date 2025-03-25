The Muktsar police, while probing a random message posted on social media platform Instagram, unearthed the involvement of a 14-year-old boy, officials said on Monday. Punjab:14-year-old posts ransom demand on kin’s social media, case registered

According to senior superintendent of police (SSP) Akhil Chaudhary, the minor had asked for either a bitcoin or ₹90 lakh and an SUV from the complainant, Sandeep, a resident of Karamgarh village and the accused’s close relative.

Sandeep, a software engineer, works for a Gurugram-based company and is posted in Mohali.

In the message forwarded to Sandeep on March 15, the accused claimed he was keeping a close watch on his movements and threatened to harm his family if the ransom was not paid, police said.

The SSP said the minor is with his family and the police are working to provide him with counselling.

“The matter stems from family issues. It is unlikely that anyone else was involved. There was no criminal intent behind the ransom message,” SSP Chaudhary added. He said the complainant initially suspected the ransom message could be the handiwork of some organised criminals and approached the police. However, the police probe pointed to the minor’s involvement, he added.

“Multiple teams were formed under the SP (investigation) and we tracked down the accused. Technical and human intelligence showed that the ransom message was sent by the minor,” said the SSP.

The case was registered on March 19 at the Kabarwala police station.

“We urge the parents to sensitise children about the use of social media platforms. They should ensure that children use these platforms under the supervision of adults,” said the SSP.