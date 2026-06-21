Punjab: Bhullar moves HC again, seeks bail in graft case

The suspended DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar, 59, has approached Punjab and Haryana high court seeking bail in the corruption case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on October 16 last year. The petition is likely to be listed for hearing next week. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The petition is likely to be listed for hearing next week. The petition has been moved in the backdrop of the apex court’s April 10 order dismissing Bhullar’s bail plea but giving him liberty to revive the petition if trial is not started within two months. The HC had on February 16 rejected Bhullar’s bail plea while upholding the January 2 order of a Chandigarh trial court refusing bail. The trial court had described the case against the senior IPS officer as an “alarming economic offence, a class apart”.

Bhullar maintained that the investigation in the case was over and a chargesheet had been filed on January 3, rendering further custodial interrogation unnecessary. He had further argued that he wasn’t a flight risk and had deep roots in society. The prosecution case was largely based on official witnesses. Since he had already been suspended from service, there was no likelihood of his influencing witnesses or tampering with evidence, Bhullar argued.

Bhullar and middleman Krishanu Sharda, 29, a national-level hockey player, were arrested on October 16 following a complaint filed by Akash Batta, a scrap dealer from Mandi Gobindgarh.

During a subsequent search at Bhullar’s Sector 40 home, CBI had seized around ₹7.5 crore in cash, gold and silver jewellery worth ₹2.32 crore, 22 luxury watches, multiple luxury vehicles, 40 litres of imported liquor, and documents for 129 acres of agricultural land, numerous urban properties in Patiala, Ludhiana, Mohali and New Chandigarh, and 50 commercial shops at Machhiwara, Ludhiana.

Bhullar has been lodged in Model Jail, Chandigarh, since his arrest. The CBI had also registered a separate case of disproportionate assets against him. He has secured bail in that case on January 5 from the trial court.

Bhullar, last year, had also challenged the registration of the FIR by the CBI and invoked a jurisdictional issue, stating that the federal probe agency had no jurisdiction to arrest an IPS officer posted in Punjab. Subsequently, in December, he approached the apex court, also challenging CBI proceedings as he failed to get a relief from the high court. But he failed to get a relief from the apex court as well. Later, he withdrew the plea from high court.

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