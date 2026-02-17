Punjab: Congress to reserve 50% 2027 poll tickets for leaders below 50, says Baghel

Punjab Congress affairs in charge Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said that the party high command has decided to allocate 50% of tickets for the 2027 state polls to leaders under the age of 50, and leaders from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) will be given due representation both in organisational posts and in ticket distribution. Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring welcoming party’s state affairs in-charge Bhupesh Baghel in Chandigarh on Monday. (HT)

Baghel, who was here for a series of meetings with district presidents, MLAs and MPs to draw the party’s strategy for the 2027 polls, asked party leaders to brace for a “stiff challenge” in 2027 and focus on strengthening the organisation from the grassroots level, hinting at a clear push for generational change ahead of the 2027 state assembly elections.

The announcement is in sync with earlier statements of the party’s Punjab unit president, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, who had said that maximum tickets will be given to young leaders and women.

“The party would not project any chief ministerial face before the elections. Instead, the Congress legislative party leader will be elected after the polls, with the final decision to be taken by the party high command. Women and young workers would be prioritised in the upcoming elections. As many as 50% of party tickets will go to the workers who are less than 50 years of age. Youth and women will get due representation in tickets, which will be finalised by the party’s high command”, Baghel said.

Bhagel said that after taking feedback, a separate plan is being prepared to activate workers at the grassroots level.

“Consolidate organisational structures and expand voter outreach for the 2027 polls”, Baghel told leaders, while adding that there will be no change in the CLP and PPCC president.

Meanwhile, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring questioned the Haryana chief minister, Nayab Singh Saini, on the “conflict of interest” and asked the state BJP leadership to clarify its position on Punjab’s river waters.

“Saini is the chief minister of Haryana, and he has been aggressively seeking water from Punjab. It is like running with the hare and hunting with the hounds”, Warring said, pointing out that Saini cannot campaign for the BJP in Punjab and at the same time lay ‘unjustified’ claim over Punjab’s waters.