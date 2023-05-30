: The dispute between Punjab and Himachal Pradesh over the control of Shanan Hydropower Project has brought back attention to the British-era powerhouse, a relic of undivided Punjab before Independence that once illuminated Lahore. British-era power house that once illuminated Lahore

Both the neighbouring states are at loggerheads as the 99-year-old lease of the project will expire in March, 2024. The Himachal Pradesh government has declared that it will take over the project, which is currently controlled by Punjab, after the lease expires.

Situated in HP’s Jogindernagar, the Shanan powerhouse is one of the oldest that used to feed the entire undivided Punjab and Delhi before Independence. Owing to its historical and heritage significance, it is more of a tourist resort than a mere powerhouse. A large number of tourists visit the Barot valley, a cup-shaped village on the banks of Uhl, where the dam is situated.

“The idea of harnessing a power potential of 4X12 MW (48 MW) initially was envisaged by Col. Battye, the then chief engineer of Govt. of Punjab in 1922. This 48 MW Stage -I Project was constructed at the initial cost of ₹2,53,43,709 and commissioned in 1932. It was officially opened by then viceroy of India at Shalimar Receiving Station, Lahore on March 10, 1933,” as per the information on the official website of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL).

“Shanan Project came in to being based on an agreement made on March 3, 1925 between secretary of state for India in Council of the one part and lieutenant Raja Joginder Sen Bahadur, Raja of Mandi of the second part,” it further states.

The reorganisation of states Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh took place in 1966 as per provision contained in Punjab re-organisation Act, 1966, under which the Shanan powerhouse situated at Jogindernagar in Himachal Pradesh was allocated to Punjab by the ministry of irrigation and power.

The objection raised by Himachal Pradesh in this regard stands clarified by Government of India vide letter dated March 2, 1972, reaffirming the allotment of Shanan powerhouse in favour of Punjab, it said.

This powerhouse was constructed against the backdrop of dense deodar forests with a four-stage haulage rail network starting from Jogindernagar up to Barot. The British had also laid a narrow gauge rail line between Pathankot and Jogindernagar to transport heavy machinery to the Shanan complex.

British-era poles carrying transmission lines are still standing tall in Majha region. After partition, supply to Lahore was discontinued and its transmission line was stopped at Verka village in Amritsar. These poles are made of good quality steel said to be imported from a foreign country during British empire are still in good condition.

Recalling the memories of this powerhouse, Padamjit Singh, who retired as a senior official in grid control system operation of erstwhile Punjab State Electricity Board (PSEB), said, “Despite being so old, it is working very well and generating the electricity in full capacity even today. After 1966, Punjab upgraded and expanded this project. HP has no contribution in its expansion and upgradation. So, Punjab should examine this matter legally and by doing so, our case becomes strong. We have grounds to challenge claim of HP which is already getting its share of power supply from this project.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON