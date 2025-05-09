Punjab: Hoarders warned of action, ban on firecrackers

Punjab authorities have issued stern warnings against hoarding essential goods, following reports of panic buying across several districts. Hoarding of essential commodities will not be tolerated and legal action will be taken against those found guilty of hoarding or black marketing, Jalandhar deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal said. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

In Jalandhar, deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal urged residents to avoid panic buying, reassuring the public that the Punjab government is prepared to provide full support during emergencies.

“Hoarding of essential commodities will not be tolerated and legal action will be taken against those found guilty of hoarding or black marketing,” he said, adding that the Defence Fuel Supply Centre (DFSC) has been directed to closely monitor bulk purchases and share details of suspicious activities with the administration.

In Fazilka, district magistrate Amarpreeet Kaur Sandhu has imposed a ban on drones and firecrackers under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, due to the public distress caused by loud noises, especially near the border. The ban will apply to weddings, festivals and other public events. Hotel owners in the district have also been instructed to verify guest identities and submit guest data to local authorities for enhanced security.

In Ferozepur, district magistrate Deepshikha Sharma has similarly banned hoarding of essential commodities to prevent artificial shortages.

District officials in Bathinda and Moga have echoed these warnings, urging residents not to engage in panic buying as essential products like food, cooking gas and fuel remain sufficiently available.

Similar orders have been issued by Amritsar district magistrate Sakshi Sawhney.