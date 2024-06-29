Punjabi farm labourer’s death: Italy employer arrested, investigation on, says MEA

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) on Friday condemned the negligence in the treatment of Satnam Singh, a Punjab-origin worker who died in north Italy, stating that his employer, responsible for his medical care, has been arrested. Latina where Satnam Singh died is a rural area south of Rome where thousands of Indian migrant workers are living. (AFP file)

MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal called for humane treatment of workers, adding that all possible assistance was being provided to the family of the deceased.

“His employer who was supposed to provide him medical care has been arrested and the investigation goes on. We condemn such treatment. We call for the human treatment of workers. We are providing all possible assistance to his family,” said Jaiswal during a weekly briefing.

India has also raised this issue with Italy and has called for prompt action against those responsible for his demise.

Satnam Singh, 32, was injured while working on a farm in Latina, a rural area south of Rome that is home to tens of thousands of Indian migrant workers, news agency AFP reported.

“The Indian agricultural worker who suffered a serious accident in the countryside of Latina and was abandoned in very serious conditions... has died,” labour minister Marina Calderone told Parliament.

According to the Flai CGIL trade union, instead of receiving help from the employer, “Singh was dumped like a bag of rubbish near his home.”