90-cr quarterly grant for Patiala varsity

The state government had released a quarterly grant of ₹90 crore for Punjabi University, Patiala, after they had been complaining about a dearth of funds hampering the functioning of the university. This was shared by university vice-chancellor Arvind along with others in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

The VC said the finance department had issued the sanction letter for a grant of ₹90 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year. With the grant, it will be easier to pay salaries to the staff.