Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 90-cr quarterly grant for Patiala varsity

90-cr quarterly grant for Patiala varsity

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 05, 2023 01:18 AM IST

The state government had released a quarterly grant of 90 crore for Punjabi University, Patiala, after they had been complaining about a dearth of funds hampering the functioning of the university. This was shared by university vice-chancellor Arvind along with others in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

The VC said the finance department had issued the sanction letter for a grant of 90 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year. With the grant, it will be easier to pay salaries to the staff. (HT Photo)

The VC said the finance department had issued the sanction letter for a grant of 90 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year. With the grant, it will be easier to pay salaries to the staff.

