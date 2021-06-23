Punjabi varsity fake billing scam: Panel submits report, finds ‘key evidences’ against erring officials

The fact-finding committee probing the alleged fake billing scam at Punjabi University, Patiala, on Tuesday submitted its interim report to the vice-chancellor.

Though the contents of the report were disclosed yet, the three-member panel claimed to have gathered “substantial evidences” to proceed against the erring employees.

A senior assistant working in an administrative department of the varsity had come under the scanner for a multi-crore embezzlement, which went unchecked for at least six years.

The matter came to the fore when the internal audit department and the varsity’s finance wing flagged issues in five bills amounting to ₹6 lakh purportedly submitted by a department.

The stamp and signatures of the department head were found to be fake and even the names of research scholars and assistants against whom the bills were raised turned out to be bogus.

Acting on a complaint early this month, vice-chancellor Prof Arvind formed the fact-finding committee comprising registrar Varinder Kaushik, dean (research) Ashok Tiwari and finance officer Rakesh Khuranato file an interim report.

“The committee gathered substantial evidences in the matter. It probed bank accounts of the senior assistant in question and his alleged accomplices. The assistance from varsity’s forensic department was also taken to investigate fake signatures and stamps,” said a panel member.

Prof Arvind confirmed having received the preliminary report.

“We have made good progress in the matter. The preliminary report was sought to see who are involved in it. The issue will be taken to its logical conclusion,” the V-C said.

According to the initial probe, the senior assistant — who handled funds provided to the university under various heads and was posted in the same department for over a decade — used to create and submit fake bills in the name of “ghost” research scholars and assistants to siphon off the money.

The funds mainly included those provided by the University Grants Commission (UGC) for development schemes, non-UGC grant for research projects and scholarships given by the Union ministry of education besides those received under the Rashtriya Uchhchatar Shiksha Abhiyan.