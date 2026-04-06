Punjabis being betrayed by AAP govt: Sukhbir

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday said that Punjabis would hold the AAP government accountable for “betraying” them. Addressing a Punjab Bachao rally in Patiala, he said AAP ministers and officials won’t be allowed to run abroad after next year’s Punjab assembly elections. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal addresses a rally at Baran village in Patiala on Sunday. (ANI)

“These corrupt persons think they can flee to other countries where they have stashed their illegal wealth. I want to tell them they will be held accountable. They will be brought back to face the law even if they flee,” Sukhbir said.

Answering a media query later, Sukhbir said twisting “kiklis” (traditional folk sequences) to target him wouldn’t get the CM anywhere. “I challenge the chief minister to visit any village in Punjab without his posse of 500 police personnel and security apparatus imposing lockdown and confiscating weapons, like his Jaito event today. Once he does this, Punjabis will make him forget his cheap kiklis once and for all,” the former deputy CM said.

To another query related to estranged Akalis returning to the party fold, the SAD president said, “I appeal to every Punjabi to set aside differences and unite under the banner of Punjab’s one and only regional party. Together, we must protect Punjab from the looters and reclaim the pride and prosperity of our state.”

Speaking about the “false” FIRs, he said, “Once SAD forms its government, a committee headed by a sitting judge will be set up to probe such cases within three months. All false cases will be revoked and strict action will be taken against political leaders and officers responsible for registering such cases.”

Regarding the Congress, he said the party did not have one thing to show despite remaining in power for 25 years in the state.

Sukhbir promised that under the SAD regime, government jobs would be only for Punjabis, all new units would be required to hire at least 75% Punjabis, and youth would get ₹10 lakh interest-free loan besides 75% subsidy to establish livestock farms.

He reiterated that the SAD government would establish a World Skill University, besides coming up with an expanded Atta Dal scheme and raising the old age pension to ₹3,100 per month and Shagun allowance to ₹1 lakh.