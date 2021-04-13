Punjabis soul of farmers’ movement: Rajewal at Gurdaspur rally

Leaders of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), including Balbir Singh Rajewal, Gurnam Singh Charuni and Ruldu Singh Mansa, on Monday mobilised rural people during a ‘Maha Rally’ held in grain market of Gurdaspur.

While addressing the event organised by farm, labour and other local organisations, Rajewal said, “The movement against farm laws has reached its peak and all farmers of the country are eying Punjabis who are the soul of this campaign and leading it. So, people of Punjab with all their might must ensure victory in this rare struggle that has never been seen in this country earlier.”

Rajewal, who is also the president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal), said, “We all are here not to fight for others, but ourselves as the story of our destruction is being penned by the BJP government at the Centre with enactment of these farm laws.”

BKU (Charuni) leader Gurnam Singh Charuni said, “The government wants to crush this unprecedented people’s movement in the name Covid-19 outbreak. Where is this virus in the poll-bound states where BJP leaders are addressing massive rallies which are being attended of thousands?”

“The Modi government has forgotten that it has been elected by the people and its primary duty is to address their problems. But instead, it is playing into the hands of market forces and corporate houses,” Ruldu Mansa said.

Actor Sonia Mann also addressed the rally, while Punjabi singers performed in support of farmers’ agitation.

Notably, no compliance with the Covid safety norms was seen during the rally where limited people in a gathering of around 5,000 covered their faces with masks. No social distancing was followed and the leaders who addressed the rally refraining from wearing masks as well.