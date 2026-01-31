Punjab-origin drug dealer charged jailed for 20 years in UK

An Indo-Canadian resident of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) has been charged with allegedly sexually exploiting newcomers on the pretext of offering them employment. The charges stemmed from two separate investigations into incidents that occurred in March and December last year. (HT Photo)

Tejinder Dhaliwal, resident of Brampton, was arrested and charged by Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) following a sexual assault investigation involving online job advertisements that investigators allege were used to exploit females seeking employment.

The charges stemmed from two separate investigations into incidents that occurred in March and December last year.

In both incidents, the accused posted “help wanted” advertisements on Kijiji, an online classifieds platform, for entry-level data entry positions. “Investigators believe the accused specifically targeted female victims who were new to Canada,” Halton Regional Police said in a statement.

After arranging interviews, the victims were picked up by the accused and driven to isolated industrial parking lots. In one incident, a victim was allegedly sexually assaulted. In another, she was offered employment opportunities that required a sexual relationship with the accused.

One incident occurred in Milton and the other in Halton Hills, both located in Ontario.

After he was identified, Dhaliwal was located and arrested in Brampton on January 26 by HRPS officers.

He has been charged with sexual assault and obtaining sexual services for consideration.

However, he was released on bail the day after the arrest after a hearing.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are urging anyone who may have information, or who believes they were victimised by Dhaliwal, to contact the HRPS Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit.

“Sexual assault is any touching of another person without consent where the touching is of a sexual nature, or where the sexual integrity of the victim is violated. Sexual assault can range from unwanted touching to assault involving penetration,” HRPS said in the release and pointed out that there is no statute of limitations for reporting sexual assault. “Regardless of how much time has passed, victims can report incidents to police for investigation” it noted in the release.