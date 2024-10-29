Punjab-origin man charged with attempted murder of woman, 2 children in UK

A Punjab-origin man charged with three counts of attempted murder of a woman and two children in east London, who were stabbed last week, appeared at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Monday. Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford, responsible for policing in the area where the incident took place, condemned the attack as ‘truly shocking. (HT File)

Kulvinder Ram, 48, was arrested following the stabbings in Dagenham.

“Three people — a woman aged in her 30s, an eight-year-old girl and a two-year-old boy — were all found suffering stab injuries. All three were taken to hospital for treatment and none of their conditions are life-threatening,” the Metropolitan Police said.

Ram, who was also hospitalised along with the victims after being taken unwell, was later discharged into police custody after being assessed.

The Metropolitan Police said that all parties are known to each other. However, they gave no further details. A probe in the case is on.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford, responsible for policing in the area where the incident took place, condemned the attack as ‘truly shocking.’ “I want to thank local residents for their assistance,” Basford added.

“A crime scene will remain in place for some time while our officers carry out vital work. There will be increased police presence in the area over the coming days,” he said and appealed to the members of the public to contact officers with any information that could assist in the investigation.