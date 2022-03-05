Punjab-origin shop manager jailed for 28 months for cheating on lottery win in UK
An Indian-origin shop manager who tried to cheat an elderly man out of his lottery winnings of 130,000 pounds (approximately ₹1.31 crore) has been sentenced by a UK court to 28 months in prison.
Narendra Gill checked the numbers of a lucky dip lottery ticket for 81-year-old Frank Gowland at the shop she managed at a shopping centre in the northern England city of Leeds.
Gowland’s ticket had the requisite winning numbers but she lied to him and kept the ticket stub for herself, ‘The Sun’ newspaper reports.
Gill, a mother of two, admitted in the court to theft and fraud and was jailed on Friday at Leeds Crown Court for 28 months, where the judge told her she had been “unbelievably cruel”.
“People who work in these places need to hear the message that you cannot abuse your position when it comes to dealing with millions of pounds. Trust is so important,” the judge said.
Camelot, the company which runs the EuroMillions lottery in the UK, became suspicious when Gill called them and they heard her serving customers. The 51-year-old admitted she worked at GT News at the White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds but said she was gifted the ticket and did not know where it was bought.
Camelot alerted police, who identified Gowland via CCTV footage, spotting him and his wife Sue, 77, getting into their car.
“The whole thing has been quite a shock,” Gowland, a retired delivery man, was quoted by the newspaper as saying.
“I had no clue I’d won until I got this phone call. I couldn’t hear what the PC (police constable) was saying so I asked my stepson to deal with it. He said to the officer, ‘You must be joking, this is a scam’. Anyway, it wasn’t and I had won,” he said.
Gowland, who wears a hearing aid, remembers giving Gill eight tickets to check.
She told him they were all losers and handed him back crumpled tickets, not realising she had switched them. The thrilled father of two eventually received his rightful winnings in November last year.
“It has certainly helped to make life a bit more comfortable. I bought a new car, cleared all my debts and gave quite a bit of money to my family. We’ve had new carpets and we’re getting a walk-in shower for my wife, who has health problems,” he said.
When approached by ‘The Sun’ before her sentencing, Gill said: “Obviously, I wish I had not done it. It was stupid.” The shop branch where she worked has since closed.
-
India vs Pakistan, Women's WC 2022: IND vs PAK head-to-head battle, form guide
They were the runners up in 2005 and 2017, but in 2022 the Indian women's cricket team will be hoping to go a step ahead and claim the elusive trophy, especially for their captain Mithali Raj and veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami, who will be playing their final World Cup tournament. India will be kicking off their journey against arch-rivals Pakistan in Mount Maunganui on Sunday, against home they will remain their favourites by virtue of their unbeaten run in the format.
-
Kriti Kharbanda merged fitness and fun. Here's the outcome
Kriti's video is not just all fun and games – it also showcased a glimpse of the hard work that the actor does in the gym. Dressed in a grey cropped top and a pair of black gym trousers, Kriti can be seen working on her arm muscles with machine rows. In the later part of the video, Kriti can be seen working on her core by performing lunges all the while carrying weights on her shoulders.
-
Dear pet parents, here are 5 most important vaccinations for your dogs
It is not easy to see your pet in distress. When it comes to protecting them from known diseases, the best approach is to get them vaccinated as per schedule. The full range of puppy vaccinations begin from as early as 6-8 weeks of age, and should be completed within 12-16 months of age, after which, the booster doses usually start, most of them once in a year
-
Keerthy Suresh is 'being Kalaavathi' in ₹56k ruffle saree: See stunning pics
Keerthy Suresh and her stylist Archa Mehta recently posted several pictures of the star from the music video Kalaavathi on their Instagram handles. While Keerthy captioned the post, "Being Kalaavathi," Archa wrote, "On popula demand, Kalaavathi is back." The printed ruffled saree is from the shelves of contemporary designer Arpita Mehta's label.
-
No Smoking Day: How to quit smoking? Expert offers tips
No Smoking Day: Speaking of passive smoking and the health hazards caused by the same, Arunesh Kumar added, " Children are particularly at risk of serious health effects from second-hand smoke. Passive smoking increases the risk of respiratory illnesses in children, including asthma, bronchitis and pneumonia. Second-hand smoke has been confirmed as a cause of lung cancer by various leading health authorities."