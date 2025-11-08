Punjab: Patiala court initiates PO proceedings against AAP MLA Pathanmajra

A local court here has initiated proclaimed offender (PO) proceedings against absconding Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Sanaur, Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, after he failed to appear before the police authorities in connection with a rape case registered against him on September 1. The district police have already issued a lookout notice against the MLA. The district police have already issued a lookout notice against the MLA (HT File)

Pathanmajra, the first-time MLA, has been on the run since September 2 after he escaped police custody when the Punjab Police went to Haryana’s Karnal to arrest him in the rape case.

Even though the MLA has been active on social media and has even given TV interviews, the Patiala police have failed to arrest him for over two months now.

A proclamation notice issued by the court of judicial magistrate (first class) Harjot Singh Gill, under Section 82 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), has been pasted outside Pathanmajra’s residence. The notice directs him to appear before the court by November 12, failing which further legal action might be taken.

According to the proclamation notice, Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, son of late Hardev Singh and a resident of village Pathanmajra under Julkan police station in district Patiala, is accused in FIR No. 173 dated September 1, 2025, registered under Sections 376 (rape), 420 (cheating), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Civil Lines police station, Patiala.

The notice further reads, “Proclamation is hereby made that the said Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra is required to appear before this Court (or before me) to answer the said complaint on or before 12-11-2025.”

The court order states that a warrant of arrest had already been issued against the MLA, but the police were unable to trace him. The magistrate observed that Pathanmajra has absconded or is concealing himself to evade arrest, prompting the issuance of the proclamation notice under Section 82 CrPC, which allows courts to declare an accused as a proclaimed offender if they fail to appear despite warrants.

The Sanaur legislator, 50, had fled from his relative and Haryana Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (HSGMC) member Gurnam Singh Laddi’s house at Dabri village in Karnal, minutes after a Punjab Police team arrived there to arrest him. He has been on the run since then. The Haryana Police has also registered a case against the accused AAP legislator and his relative, Laadi, for obstruction in discharging the duty, escape from custody, and some other charges.

Patiala police had booked the AAP MLA at the Civil Lines police station on September 1 on charges of rape, cheating, and criminal intimidation, based on a complaint by a Zirakpur-based woman.

The court has fixed December 20 as the next date of hearing.