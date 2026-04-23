Punjab: Petrol bomb lobbed at jeweller’s house in Dhuri

Three motorcycle-borne men lobbed a petrol bomb at the house of a local jeweller in the Shivpuri area of Dhuri, police said on Wednesday. While no one was hurt, the bomb triggered a fire, causing damage to the main gate and a car. (HT)

While no one was hurt, the bomb triggered a fire, causing damage to the main gate and a car.

The complainant, Darshan Kumar, told police that he was asleep inside his house on April 20 when he heard a blast in the courtyard around 10.53 pm. As he stepped out to examine the situation, he was shocked to find the porch, his car and a tarpaulin sheet on fire. Neighbours rushed to his aid and helped extinguish the flames using buckets of water.

Kumar said CCTV footage from the vicinity revealed three motorcycle-borne men arriving in the street and one of them tossing a petrol bomb into his house.

Acting on his complaint, police on Wednesday registered a case under Section 326 (g) (mischief by injury, inundation, fire or explosive substance) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and Section 5 of the Punjab Prevention of Damage to Public and Private Property Act, 2014, at the Dhuri City police station.

Sangrur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sartaj Singh Chahal said investigation was underway to track down the accused and determine the motive behind the attack.