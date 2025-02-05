Menu Explore
Punjab: Protest at MPs’ houses against agri policy on February 9

ByHT Correspondent, Barnala
Feb 05, 2025 05:46 AM IST

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Dakaunda) has also announced that a 'pakka morcha' (permanent sit-in) will be staged in Chandigarh from March 5 in which farmers from across the state would participate.

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Dakaunda) said it would hold protests outside the residences of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs and submit a memorandum to them on February 9, demanding immediate repeal of the National Agriculture Market policy.

The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Dakaunda) flayed the Union Budget, terming it ‘anti-farmer’. (Picture only for representational purpose)
The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Dakaunda) flayed the Union Budget, terming it 'anti-farmer'. (Picture only for representational purpose)

During a state-level meeting under the leadership of union president Manjeet Singh Dhaner in Barnala, members called for introduction of a resolution by the Punjab government in the Vidhan Sabha against the policy. “We will protest outside the MPs’ residences on February 9 as part of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha’s nationwide protest,” said Dhaner.

The union has also announced that a ‘pakka morcha’ (permanent sit-in) will be staged in Chandigarh from March 5 in which farmers from across the state would participate, the union stated.

Regarding Mansa’s Kullarian village and Bathinda’s Jeond village where farmers have been opposing land acquisition, the union said any attempt to take action against the farmers would be met with strong resistance.

Attended by district presidents and general secretaries from 14 districts, the meeting also saw leaders deciding to hold another meeting of delegates on February 22-23 at Mastuana Sahib in Sangrur.

The members also flayed the Union Budget, calling it “anti-farmer” and “pro-corporate.”

