Punjab’s Chahat swims to glory, sets two national records

Punjab’s swimmer Chahat Arora won two gold and one silver medal setting two new national records in the ongoing 36th National Games at Gujarat, putting the state on the national sports map in swimming.

Punjab also won one gold medal each in judo and cycling. The State judokas also won five silver medals.

Placed seventh, Punjab has won a total of 66 medals, with 17 gold, 27 silver and 22 bronze.

Sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer congratulated Chahat on her achievement and said this would boost swimming as a sport in the state.

Chahat won two gold medals in the 50m breaststroke and 100m breaststroke categories setting new national records. She also won a silver medal in the 200m breaststroke. Next up for Chahat will be the World Swimming Championships slated to be held in Melbourne in December.

Besides, Punjab won one gold and five silver medals in judo. Avtar Singh won gold in the below 100kg weight category, while Ranjeeta, Kanwarpreet Kaur, Ravneet Kaur, Sonam and Harshpreet Singh won silver medals. In cycling, Punjab’s Harshveer Singh won the gold medal in the 120km road race.