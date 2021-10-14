Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab’s coal-fired power plants left with just 2-day stock
Punjab’s coal-fired power plants left with just 2-day stock

Punjab power utility, PSPCL, continues resorting to cuts, will buy 1,800 MW from the national power grid at 10.55 per unit today
Published on Oct 14, 2021 01:18 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Patiala

The coal stock situation in Punjab continued to remain critical on Wednesday as the private and state-owned thermal plants were left with fuel reserves for not more than 2 days.

Punjab State Power Corporation (PSPCL) chairman-cum-managing director (CMD) A Venu Prasad said that despite shortage of fuel, the utility supplied 9,352 megawatt (MW) in the state the previous day.

“We will purchase about 1,800 MW from the power grid at 10.55 per unit on Thursday. The coal stock situation is still critical in all thermal power plants in Punjab. Just 13 rakes of coal were received on Tuesday against the total requirement of 22 rakes. The supply is less but it is consistent,” he added.

The coal situation will improve in the coming days, he claimed.

“The duration of power cuts was lesser on Tuesday due to improved power availability as an additional unit each of the Ropar thermal plant and the Anandpur Sahib hydel project started 84 MW power generation after repair of channel. Besides, a unit of GVK Project was made operational,” Prasad said.

He appreciated the efforts of engineers and officials for their “hard work, effective planning and continuous monitoring” for the repair of channel of the Anandpur Sahib hydel project. Per unit cost from the project is 25 paise.

Sufficient power was being supplied to basmati and vegetable-related feeders, he added.

