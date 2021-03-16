Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab's daily spike of over 1,000 Covid-19 cases continues; 38 deaths in last 24 hours
chandigarh news

Punjab's daily spike of over 1,000 Covid-19 cases continues; 38 deaths in last 24 hours

With this, Punjab’s Covid-19 tally reached 201,036 and the death toll climbed to 6,137.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:07 PM IST
In Punjab 215,774 essential workers have received the first dose of the vaccine and 72,952 have received the second dose so far.(HT Photo)

Punjab on Tuesday reported 1,475 new Covid-19 cases and 38 related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to a bulletin from the state government. With this, Punjab’s Covid-19 tally reached 201,036 and the death toll climbed to 6,137. The state had reported 1,843 new cases on Monday, 1,501 new cases on Sunday and 1,515 cases on Saturday, according to data from the government.

Also, the active caseload in the state currently stands at 12,616, an increase of 674 cases from Monday's 11,942. Total recoveries from the coronavirus disease reached 182,283, of which 751 were reported on Tuesday, according to the latest data.

Also read | Delhi reports over 400 new Covid-19 cases, active caseload continues to increase

Among the districts, Hoshiarpur reported the highest daily new infections with 257 cases, followed by Ludhiana with 245 new cases, Patiala with 197 cases and SAS Nagar with 192 cases. In terms of active cases, Jalandhar tops the list with 1,587 cases, while Hoshiarpur has 1,555 cases, SAS Nagar 1,443 cases and Ludhiana with 1,302 cases. Ludhiana also remains the worst-affected district with 29,304 overall identified cases so far in Punjab.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Vij asks AG to audit accounts of Gurugram, Faridabad MCs

‘5,144 unauthorised colonies spread in Haryana’

CAG findings: HSIIDC fails to provide encumbrance-free site to allottee in Gurugram

CAG detects post-matric scholarship scam in Haryana

The Union ministry of health and family welfare, earlier in the day, said that the state of Punjab alone accounted for 5.34 per cent of the total active cases in India. Also, among the districts, five districts namely, Jalandhar, SAS Nagar, Hoshiarpur, Patiala and SBS Nagar contributed the maximum number of active cases in the state.

Also read | Mumbai's daily Covid-19 case tally nears 2k-mark, Maharashtra sees 17,864 cases

Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Monday said that curfews have been imposed on at least eight districts in the state including Mohali, Jalandhar and Ludhiana, news agency ANI reported. Joining this list, Rupnagar district also imposed a night curfew between 11pm and 5am, ANI reported.

As far as vaccinations are concerned, 215,774 essential workers have received the first dose of the vaccine and 72,952 have received the second dose so far, the bulletin showed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
punjab covid-19 coronavirus
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Parliament LIVE
Oscars 2021
India vs England 3rd T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Farmer Protests
Covid
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP