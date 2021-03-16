IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi reports over 400 new Covid-19 cases, active caseload continues to increase
Delhi ministry data also showed that 70,049 samples were tested for the coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours.(HT Photo)
Delhi ministry data also showed that 70,049 samples were tested for the coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours.(HT Photo)
delhi news

Delhi reports over 400 new Covid-19 cases, active caseload continues to increase

The active caseload currently stands at 2,488, an increase of 167 cases from the 2,321 cases reported on Monday, data from the health department showed.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 05:44 PM IST

Delhi on Tuesday reported 425 new Covid-19 cases, taking the city’s tally to 644,489, while the total toll climbed to 10,945, with one death reported in the last 24 hours. The capital city has been logging over 400 new cases since March 11, 2021, with a brief respite on Monday, when it reported 368 cases. Delhi reported 407 new cases on Sunday, 419 cases on Saturday, 431 cases on Friday and 409 cases on Thursday.

The active caseload has been increasing gradually in the city. It currently stands at 2,488, an increase of 167 cases from the 2,321 reported on Monday, data from the bulletin showed. Also, with 257 patients recovered, total recoveries reached 631,056.

Also read | Pune, Nagpur, Mumbai, Thane: List of districts with highest active Covid cases

The health ministry has listed Delhi as one among the eight states/Union territories where the number of daily new Covid-19 cases has been showing an upward trend. The other states are Gujarat, Karnataka, Haryana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

Delhi ministry data also showed that 70,049 samples were tested for the coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours, comprising 39,425 RTPCR, CBNAAT and TrueNat tests and 30,624 Rapid antigen tests. This is a slight increase from the over 60,000 tests conducted on Monday. So far, 13,428,414 samples have been tested and the tests per million count climbed to 706,758.

The cumulative positivity rate, considering total tests done and the total cases identified, stands at 4.8 per cent and the case fatality rate (CFR) continued to remain at 1.7 per cent, according to the latest data. The city at present has 576 containment zones and 1,401 patients under home isolation, the bulletin said.

Watch | WHO to discuss AstraZeneca safety; fresh curbs in Maharashtra

As of 7am on Tuesday, 800,602 beneficiaries have received the Covid-19 vaccine of whom 673,477 people have received the first dose and 127,125 people have received the second, as per data from the Union health ministry.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi covid-19 coronavirus delhi covid-19 tally mohfw
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Delhi ministry data also showed that 70,049 samples were tested for the coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours.(HT Photo)
Delhi ministry data also showed that 70,049 samples were tested for the coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours.(HT Photo)
delhi news

Delhi reports over 400 new Covid-19 cases, active caseload continues to increase

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 05:44 PM IST
The active caseload currently stands at 2,488, an increase of 167 cases from the 2,321 cases reported on Monday, data from the health department showed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait. (HT file photo)
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait. (HT file photo)
delhi news

Farmers’ protest: Will block Delhi-Noida border, warns Rakesh Tikait

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:30 PM IST
Speaking to news agency ANI, Tikait, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson, also said that the farmers’ committee is yet to decide the date of the proposed blockade.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai. (File photo)
Delhi minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai. (File photo)
delhi news

AAP to protest against Delhi NCT Bill tomorrow

By Abhishek Dey
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 05:28 PM IST
Calling the bill a conspiracy to make an administrative mess in Delhi again, minister Gopal Rai said the protest will be held on Wednesday at 2pm at Jantar mantar where party MPs, MLAs, and Delhi Cabinet ministers will gather
READ FULL STORY
Close
The study said that last year, Delhi's average annual concentration of PM2.5 in a cubic meter of air was 84.1
The study said that last year, Delhi's average annual concentration of PM2.5 in a cubic meter of air was 84.1
delhi news

Delhi remains world's most polluted capital for 3rd straight year, says study

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Reuters, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 04:57 PM IST
The study is based on India's annual average of particulate matter PM2.5, airborne particles with less than 2.5 microns in diameter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi minister Gopal Rai. (ANI file photo)
Delhi minister Gopal Rai. (ANI file photo)
delhi news

AAP to hold protest at Jantar Mantar over NCT bill, says minister

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Nilavro Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 05:21 PM IST
The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was tabled in the lower house of the parliament, where the Centre has a comfortable majority, on Monday by Union minister of state for home G Kishan Reddy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
delhi news

19-year-old, juvenile allegedly stab two men to death in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar

By Anvit Srivastava
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 02:01 PM IST
They stabbed two other men, aged 23 and 20, to death in Delhi’s Paschim Vihar following an argument after the car they were in travelling in brushed past their motorcycle
READ FULL STORY
Close
Youngsters in Delhi-NCR have been dispelling the fears of their parents and grandparents regarding the Covid-19 vaccines, educating them on the importance of getting vaccinated. (Photo : Shutterstock)
Youngsters in Delhi-NCR have been dispelling the fears of their parents and grandparents regarding the Covid-19 vaccines, educating them on the importance of getting vaccinated. (Photo : Shutterstock)
delhi news

National Vaccination Day : Youngsters in Delhi-NCR convince elderly to take the jab

By Aprajita Sharad
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:54 AM IST
On National Vaccination Day, we talk to some youngsters in Delhi-NCR who’ve been giving a pep talk to their parents and grandparents on the importance of getting vaccinated against Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Passengers queue before entering the IGI Airport amid the lockdown in New Delhi.(Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
Passengers queue before entering the IGI Airport amid the lockdown in New Delhi.(Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
india news

Delhi airport: New terminal, runaway to increase passenger handling capacity

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 03:45 PM IST
  • The expansion program is set to increase the airport’s passenger traffic handling capacity as well from 20 million passengers a year to 40 million.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Police opened a carriageway of the NH-24 to traffic near Ghazipur border, in New Delhi on Monday, March 15. (Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
Delhi Police opened a carriageway of the NH-24 to traffic near Ghazipur border, in New Delhi on Monday, March 15. (Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
delhi news

Farmers’ protest: Traffic on Delhi borders continues to be affected

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:47 AM IST
The traffic police have advised motorists travelling to Delhi from Ghaziabad side to use EDM Mall Kaushambi, Anand Vihar, Kondli, Surya Nagar, Apsara, Bhopra and Loni borders as the alternate routes
READ FULL STORY
Close
Climate activist Disha Ravi during a hearing at Patiala House Court where she was granted bail in the “toolkit” case, in New Delhi. (Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
Climate activist Disha Ravi during a hearing at Patiala House Court where she was granted bail in the “toolkit” case, in New Delhi. (Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
delhi news

‘Will give toolkit suspects 7-day notice before arrest’: Police tells court

By Richa Banka, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:40 AM IST
  • Appearing for the police, additional public prosecutor Atul Shrivastava told the court that the investigation is at an initial stage and technical analysis has to be done.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Traffic congestion towards Ashram Chowk with construction on the underpass project ongoing, in New Delhi. ( Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
Traffic congestion towards Ashram Chowk with construction on the underpass project ongoing, in New Delhi. ( Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
delhi news

No end in sight for traffic nightmare at Ashram

By Soumya Pillai, Ashish Mishra, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:23 AM IST
  • Commuters complained that because of the main intersection being completely closed, travel time on the stretch has increased by at least 40 minutes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (HT file photo)
Representational Image. (HT file photo)
delhi news

Delhi AQI worsens, remains in poor category today as well

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:16 AM IST
AQI deteriorates to 229 from Monday’s 206. IMD says the air quality is expected to remain in the in the same zone, with only minor fluctuations because of local factors, at least for the next three days
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel. (Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel. (Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
delhi news

BJP backs move; a ‘black day’ for Delhi, says Cong

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:10 AM IST
  • The bill introduced in Parliament on Monday, said “government” in Delhi will mean the L-G in context of all legislation passed by the city-state’s assembly and made it mandatory for the city government to seek the L-G’s opinion before any executive action.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi's CM Arvind Kejriwal, Lt Governor Anil Baijal, deputy CM Manish Sisodia and health minister Satyender Jain leave North Block after attending a meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah in this file picture from 2020. (PTI)
Delhi's CM Arvind Kejriwal, Lt Governor Anil Baijal, deputy CM Manish Sisodia and health minister Satyender Jain leave North Block after attending a meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah in this file picture from 2020. (PTI)
delhi news

Centre moves to cut powers of Delhi govt

By Neeraj Chauhan, Sweta Goswami, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 06:02 AM IST
  • The amendment introduced on Monday decisively tilts the balance of power in favour of the L-G. It bars the Delhi govt from making any rule to enable itself or its committees to consider the matters of day-to-day administration of the Capital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kiran Bhushi’s second floor apartment lies right under the branches of a gigantic semal, in south Delhi’s Khel Gaon.(Mayank Austen Soofi)
Kiran Bhushi’s second floor apartment lies right under the branches of a gigantic semal, in south Delhi’s Khel Gaon.(Mayank Austen Soofi)
delhi news

Delhiwale: A terrace under the semal

By Mayank Austen Soofi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 05:46 AM IST
  • A professor at home with the brief spring
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP