Punjab’s first state highway trauma centre coming up in Sangrur’s Sunam

ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur
Published on: Jul 06, 2025 05:54 AM IST

Cabinet minister Aman Arora on Saturday laid the foundation stone of a 10-bed trauma centre at the Sunam Sub-Divisional Hospital, set to be Punjab’s first state highway trauma centre.

Cabinet minister Aman Arora laid the foundation stone of the 10-bed trauma centre at the Sunam Sub-Divisional Hospital on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Estimated to be ready by March 2026, the centre will cater to road accident victims from across the Malwa belt—from Fazilka to Chandigarh—by providing timely emergency care and comprehensive treatment.

Addressing the gathering, Arora stated that the five trauma centres already operational in Punjab, located in Jalandhar, Khanna, Pathankot, Ferozepur and Fazilka, were all situated along national highways.

Arora further shared that around 19 crore had already been spent on the Sunam hospital for a new OPD block with nine consultation rooms, a blood bank and construction of a regional drug warehouse, serving six districts.

He assured that within a year, the state government will address shortage of doctors and paramedical staff in state hospitals, along side improvements to infrastructure.

