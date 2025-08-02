Punjab’s GST collection in July logs 32% jump

Finance, planning, excise and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Friday claimed that the state had once again broken records in tax revenue growth, with the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection registering a net growth of 32.08% in July 2025 compared to the same period last year. Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh (HT)

He said for the last three years, the state had been setting record-breaking growth in tax revenue year-on-year and month-on-month.

In a press statement, the finance minister highlighted that the net GST revenue collected in July 2025 was ₹2,357.78 crore, a substantial increase of ₹572.71 crore compared to the ₹1,785.07 crore collected in July 2024.

He further shared that up to July of the current financial year, net GST revenue had reached ₹9,188.18 crore, marking an increase of ₹2,025.36 crore over the ₹7,162.82 crore collected during the same period in the 2024-25 fiscal year.

Cheema attributed this growth to the policies implemented by the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government, which he claimed had fostered a conducive business environment and encouraged tax compliance.

He said the department’s enforcement actions had also curbed tax evasion, with a focus on providing assistance to honest taxpayers.

Cheema revealed that the State Investigation and Preventive Unit (SIPU) recovered ₹156.40 crore in penalties during the first quarter of FY 2025-26. This includes ₹57.43 crore from road checks and ₹98.97 crore from inspections and verifications.

Further, SIPU uncovered two significant GST fraud cases, involving ₹2,620.80 crore in fake transactions and estimated tax evasion of ₹296.32 crore, leading to two FIRs in June 2025.

The finance minister said the Punjab government’s proactive measures had positioned the state among the top performers in tax mobilisation, despite many challenges. He said the state’s GST collection growth rate had consistently surpassed the national average, reflecting the effectiveness of the government’s policies and initiatives.