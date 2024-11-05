Punjab’s post-Diwali AQI a tad better than last year

Patiala : The air quality in Punjab witnessed a slight improvement a day after Diwali this year as compared to last year, according to the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) data. The air quality in Punjab witnessed a slight improvement a day after Diwali this year as compared to last year, according to the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) data. (PTI)

The state’s average air quality index (AQI) after Diwali stood at 265 as compared to 272 last year. Diwali was celebrated on November 12 last year.

Punjab added 1,071 farm fire cases to its tally on Diwali and the day after.

Data gathered on specific dates around Diwali by the PPCB suggest that it was awareness and preventive measures which might have had a positive impact on the AQI.

The PPCB data indicated that major cities — Patiala, Ludhiana and Jalandhar — have showed improvement in AQI levels this year as compared to the last year.

Patiala’s post-Diwali AQI dropped from 295 in 2023 to 245 this year. Similarly, Ludhiana’s AQI dipped to 204 this year from 285 last year.

Mandi Gobindgarh town in Fatehgarh Sahib and Patiala registered minor fluctuations in the AQI, showing relatively stable pollution levels.

Experts suggest that it was Diwali celebrations with fireworks that contributed to the seasonal spike in pollution.

“With continued efforts and adherence to eco-friendly practices, there is a potential for further improvement helping to create healthier air quality for future celebrations,” said PPCB chairman Adarshpal Vig.

Weather experts say that strong northwest winds helped clear the pollution caused by Diwali celebrations. Besides, warmer days also played a role in better air quality as the height of mixing of pollutants into the atmosphere remains high and allows pollutants to move and disperse freely. If the temperature dips, pollutants get trapped closer to the surface, according to experts.