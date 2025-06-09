Punjab’s power demand soars to 15,600 MW, highest so far this year

Punjab has witnessed a sharp surge in power demand, reaching an unprecedented 15,600 MegaWatt (MW) — the highest this year so far — as an intense heatwave coincides with the ongoing paddy transplantation season. Amid rising temperature, youths take a bath in an Amritsar village on Monday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported extreme temperatures across the state, with Ludhiana recording a scorching 46.1°C on Monday. Several districts have consistently registered temperatures above 45°C, pushing the state-wide average to nearly 4°C above normal.

The rising heatwave, marked by a 1.2°C rise within 24 hours, has driven up electricity consumption, as residents increase the use of air-conditioners, fans and other cooling appliances to beat the oppressive heat.

An “orange” alert has been issued by the IMD, warning that severe heatwave conditions will persist for at least the next two days, particularly impacting southern regions such as Bathinda, where severe heat stress has already been reported.

Adding to the strain on the power grid is the third phase of the government’s initiative to provide farmers with eight hours of uninterrupted electricity to support paddy transplantation — a critical agricultural activity demanding high power usage for water pumps and machinery.

The state’s power demand has soared in just over a week. Early June saw daily peaks around 10,500 MW. By last Friday, demand climbed close to 12,000 MW, surged past 13,500 MW over the weekend, and finally peaked at 15,600 MW on Monday — a sharp rise of over 5,000 MW in less than 10 days.

Despite the unprecedented demand, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) officials have assured that the supply remains stable. “We have sufficient coal reserves in state and private thermal plants to meet the current surge,” a PSPCL spokesperson said.

Key power plants report coal stockpiles sufficient for 22 to 33 days, including Lehra Mohabbat (22 days), Ropar (33 days), Goindwal (30 days), Rajpura (33 days), and Talwandi Sabo (24 days).

However, hydropower generation faces challenges due to slightly reduced water levels in reservoirs compared to last year. Bhakra Dam’s water level stands at 1,556.75 feet, which is 17 feet below the level recorded on the same day last year. Similarly, the Ranjit Sagar Dam level is marginally lower at 507.17 meters, compared to 507.9 meters last year.

The IMD has forecast a minor easing in heatwave intensity after the coming two days but cautions that harsh and challenging weather conditions will continue. Officials from PSPCL are closely monitoring consumption and supply patterns to prevent any power outages, emphasizing the critical need for sustained vigilance during this period.

The PSPCl has urged residents to conserve electricity wherever possible and remain cautious amid ongoing heatwave conditions, while farmers continue to rely heavily on uninterrupted power supply for critical irrigation needs during the paddy transplantation season.

At 46.4°C, Sirsa hottest in region

Karnal

Sirsa in Haryana recorded 46.4°C on Monday, highest in the region even as heatwave battered most parts of the state.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heatwave conditions under ‘orange alert’ are likely to persist in the state till June 11.

As per the IMD’s evening bulletin, apart from Sirsa, places like Rohtak (45.6°C), Balasmand (45.5°C), Mahendragarh (44.6°C), Bhiwani (44.4°C), and Palwal (44.1°C) also remained among the hottest in the state. Karnal recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 26.5°C.

In its special heatwave bulletin, the IMD said that the weather has been dry in the state, while heatwave occurred at isolated places in the state.

The weathermen further said that as compared to Sunday, there is a rise of 0.8°C in average maximum temperature, which is also appreciably above normal by 3.8°C in the state.

Similarly, the average minimum temperature was also recorded 1.7°C above normal in the state.