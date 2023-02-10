Punjab’s private rehab centres urge state to ease norms

Punjab Drug Rehabilitation Centres Union (PDRCU) has sought intervention of chief minister Bhagwant Mann to free them from the “regressive policy” enacted during the Congress regime due to which the drug rehabilitation centres being run in the private sector are on the verge of closure.

PDRCU wants the CM to review the policy and hold its implementation, pending its review.

In a press statement, members of a special committee set up by PDRCU to address the issue, said the members of the committee are also owners of rehab centres and mostly addicts in the past, who have joined the mainstream.

The members said that PDRCU has given many representations for revoking the policy to senior officials in the health department.

It was informed that as per the guidelines promulgated in 2011 on the intervention of the high court, drug rehabilitation centres are required to have the facility of in-house counsellors. Kunal Lakhanpal, a senior member of the committee said several contours of the existing policy need immediate review.