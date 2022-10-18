‘Punjab’s youth want to move abroad due to limited opportunities at home’

Punjab’s youths want to move abroad as there is limited scope of education and jobs in the state but students can now avail of opportunities online due to the new education policy that allows flexibility, Indian Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu said on Monday.

He was speaking at an interactive session organised by the Institute for Development and Communication (IDC) in Chandigarh.

Exhorting youngsters to make use of technology, ambassador Sandhu said, “With the new education policy, cooperation between India and US has significantly improved in terms of education and knowledge-sharing. Students can now explore opportunities online and take foreign courses while sitting in India. The new education policy is allowing campus-to-campus relations, and students can have intertwining degrees and joint research works.”

“There is a growing significance of India in the formal systems in the US as whenever there is an Indian on the board of directors in a US company, the stock prices suddenly rise,” he said, adding that the Indian and the Indian-American community in the US are seen as valuable additions, be it in government, industry, academia or other fields.

The US has consistently favoured India on several occasions, including the India-China clashes at Galwan Valley, the Covid pandemic etc.

“Today India conducts more defence exercises with the US than any other country. Also, the US sees India as a reliable partner in the Indo-pacific region,” said the ambassador.

IDC director Prof Pramod Kumar spoke on nurturing relationships with the US and other global economies by strengthening production, exchange and trade of essential commodities required for basic human existence.