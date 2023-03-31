Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: Two girls set on fire by father, sustain serious burn injuries

Punjab: Two girls set on fire by father, sustain serious burn injuries

ByPress Trust of India, Hoshiarpur
Mar 31, 2023 01:10 AM IST

A man allegedly sprinkled petrol on his two minor daughters and set them them on fire in Berring village in the Hoshiarpur district, leaving them seriously injured, police said on Thursday.

The accused Vidya Ram has been arrested.

Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI), Talwara police station, Ranvir Singh said Vidya Ram’s wife Poonam Sharma lodged a complaint with the police alleging that her husband hit her with a burning log following which her clothes caught fire. However, she managed to control the blaze. Later, Vidya Ram, sprinkled petrol on his daughters aged 16 and 10, and set them ablaze.

The girls ran outside and on hearing their screams, their neighbours and some passersby came to their rescue and extinguished the fire.

Both the girls were admitted in a hospital here from where they were referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh.

