Punjab: Water from Kandi canal breach inundates Hoshiarpur’s Halluwal village

Rains wreaked havoc in many villages in Hoshairpur district, with crops getting submerged and water entering houses. The worst was witnessed in Halluwal village in the Chabbewal constituency, where nearly 80% of the households were flooded. Chabbewal MLA Dr Raj Kumar taking stock of flood situation in Hoshiarpur`s Halluwal village in Sunday. (HT Photo)

Besides heavy downpour, water from breached Kandi canal flowed down the village, which is situated at a slope, taking with it stored food grains, cattle fodder and household goods. No rescue operation could be carried out as water flowed from all sides.

Chabbewal MLA Raj Kumar used a tractor to reach the village. Raj Kumar said that langar would be arranged for the villagers. Renowned Punjabi singer trio-Waris brothers belong to this village.

The situation was also alarming in adjoining Kothi and Lalwan villages. All the choes (rivulets) in the district were in spate.

Deputy commissioner Komal Mittal reviewed the situation along Bhangi, Mehngrowal and Nasrala choes and directed the officials to ensure that the power supply and other essential services were not disrupted. She also cautioned people against venturing into flooded areas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON