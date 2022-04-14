Purab Apartments’ allottees protest back-dated maintenance charges
The allottees of Purab Premium Apartments in Sector 88 are up in arms against the decision of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) to levy maintenance charges retrospectively from 2016.
Through a public notice in the last week of March, GMADA had announced elections of the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) for the apartments and sought objections.
In the notice, GMADA stated that allottees will have to pay arrears of maintenance charges to the newly formed RWA since 2016, which will come to around ₹5 lakh for a three-bedroom flat.
SK Loona, president, Purab Premium Apartment Allottees’ Association, said, “Why should we pay the arrears when the project is still incomplete? There are glaring defects in the construction, which GMADA could not get rectified till date. Due to heavy seepages, GMADA has even not been able to hand over the possession of the underground car parking.”
He said construction was still incomplete six years after offer of possession. “During all these years, allottees have been protesting against GMADA’s illegitimate demand for payment of incorrectly worked-out maintenance charges, which include the basement car parking, even though its possession has not been handed over till date. Several representations have been sent to the authorities and the previous government,” he added.
In 2017, GMADA had constructed 1,620 premium apartments of 3 types (Type-1, Type-2 and Type 3) in Sector 88. The project comprises 27 towers of 60 flats each. Out of the 1,620 flats, 954 have already been allotted and 590 allottees have taken possession of these units, while the rest have either been surrendered or unsold. Around 700 flats have been falling into disrepair due to non-occupation and use.
Two arrested for attacking cops with stones at Chandigarh’s Sukhna Enclave
The police on Wednesday arrested two men for assaulting policemen who were trying to resolve their land dispute at Sukhna Enclave on Tuesday. According to police, a resident of Sector 3, Karanbir Singh Dhillon, had filed a police complaint that Devinder Singh of Sector 18 and Kamlesh Kumar of Kaimbwala village had threatened him and trespassed on his land at Sukhna Enclave.
Gangster Kali Shooter’s associate arrested with arms in Chandigarh
Continuing its crackdown on gangsters, the crime branch of the Chandigarh Police arrested an associate of the Kali Shooter gang from a petrol pump in Kajehri village, Sector 52, on Wednesday. The police team also recovered two country made pistols and 10 live cartridges from Karan. Kali Shooter gang's kingpin is alias Kali Rajput, Ravinder, a member of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.
105 private schools in Delhi given notices over EWS admissions
The Delhi government on Tuesday informed the Delhi high court that it has issued show cause notices for derecognising 105 private schools in the national capital for their alleged failure to admit students from economically weaker sections ( EWS) in the nursery class for the academic year 2021-22. The court said the methodology followed for admissions until now will apply to this process as well and the exercise should be completed within 15 days.
4 children feared drowned in Yamuna, one body retrieved
Four boys who had gone to play near the Yamuna in the Kalindi Kunj area feared drowned on Wednesday afternoon, police said adding that one body has been recovered while search is on for others. Police said that a PCR call was received at 3.35pm on Wednesday regarding four children going missing. The boy was identified as Farman.
Clean, efficient governance will be my top priority: New Ludhiana DC
A 2012-batch IAS officer, Surbhi Malik, assumed office on Wednesday as the first woman deputy commissioner of the largest district of Punjab. Clean and efficient governance will be her top priority, the new Ludhiana DC said, as she addressed the mediapersons. She has completed her master's degree from London School of Economics on the Commonwealth Scholarship. She did her BA (honours) in economics from Delhi's Lady Shri Ram College.
