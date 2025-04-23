Purchase crop offline where land consolidation is pending: CM Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has directed to procure crops from farmers in villages where consolidation has not yet been completed, through an offline medium rather than the Meri Fasal-Mera Byora portal. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has directed to procure crops from farmers in villages where consolidation has not yet been completed, through an offline medium (HT File)

The chief minister said that in villages where consolidation had not been completed, farmers were facing difficulties in selling their crops due to the lack of relevant data on the Meri Fasal-Mera Byora portal. To address this issue, the government has decided to facilitate crop procurement through an offline medium in these villages instead of the portal, he added.