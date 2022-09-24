Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Purchase of kharif crops to begin from Oct 1 in Haryana

Purchase of kharif crops to begin from Oct 1 in Haryana

chandigarh news
Updated on Sep 24, 2022 01:27 AM IST

Chief minister Khattar was holding a meeting with top officers on the purchase of Kharif crops and said that hassle-free procurement is the utmost priority of the government

Purchase of kharif crops to begin from Oct 1 in Haryana
Purchase of kharif crops to begin from Oct 1 in Haryana
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that the purchase of Kharif crops in Haryana will begin from October 1 and that hassle-free procurement is the utmost priority of the government. Crops like paddy, millet, maize, moong, sunflower, groundnut, til, arhar and urad will be procured during the marketing season 2022-23.

The CM was holding a meeting with top officers on the purchase of Kharif crops on Thursday late evening. It was decided that the average yield of 30 quintal per acre will be considered in the main paddy yielding districts of the state for procurement at MSP and 28 quintal per acre in other paddy districts.

Keeping in view the demand of arhtiyas’ association, it was also decided in the meeting that 100 per quintal will be charged instead of 4 per cent market fee on paddy which is not purchased at MSP i.e basmati and duplicate basmati and out of this 50 will go to mandi board and 50 will be deposited in Haryana Rural Development Fund as cess.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 24, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out