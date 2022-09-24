Purchase of kharif crops to begin from Oct 1 in Haryana

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said that the purchase of Kharif crops in Haryana will begin from October 1 and that hassle-free procurement is the utmost priority of the government. Crops like paddy, millet, maize, moong, sunflower, groundnut, til, arhar and urad will be procured during the marketing season 2022-23.

The CM was holding a meeting with top officers on the purchase of Kharif crops on Thursday late evening. It was decided that the average yield of 30 quintal per acre will be considered in the main paddy yielding districts of the state for procurement at MSP and 28 quintal per acre in other paddy districts.

Keeping in view the demand of arhtiyas’ association, it was also decided in the meeting that ₹ 100 per quintal will be charged instead of 4 per cent market fee on paddy which is not purchased at MSP i.e basmati and duplicate basmati and out of this ₹ 50 will go to mandi board and ₹ 50 will be deposited in Haryana Rural Development Fund as cess.