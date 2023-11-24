Purohit inaugurates four-day Bhavan Vidyalaya conference

UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit inaugurated the four-day “All India conference for principals of Bhavan’s secondary and senior secondary schools” on Thursday. RK Saboo, chairman of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chandigarh Kendra, welcoming UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit at the conference on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The programme started with the school choir performing prayer and Bhavan anthem. Folk dances representing Haryana and Luddi from Punjab were performed.

Shreehari Ganesh Aney, trustee and member of national executive, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan; Jagdish Lakhani, joint executive secretary and registrar Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mumbai; and RK Saboo, chairman of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chandigarh Kendra, among others, were present.

Senior principal Vineeta Arora shared the conference’s theme, “Navigating change: Empowering educational visionaries for the future”.

She emphasised the need to revolutionise perceptions and visions into concrete reality and help the stakeholders navigate the dynamic landscape of education in the future.

Purohit emphasised the pivotal role of the National Education Policy and urged everyone to dedicate their time to the ongoing training. The conference opened with justice Shabihul Hasnain (retd), former judge of Allahabad high court and chairperson of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC), delving into the theme “Rediscovering the power of dialogue”.

Following that Nikhil Saraf, an alumnus of VIT, MICA and Stanford, led a session on “Data-driven growth and assessments: Reading, a case study”.