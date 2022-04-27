PU’s Rakhi lifts her way to glory at Khelo India University Games
Panjab University’s (PU) Rakhi on Tuesday bagged the gold medal in the 81kg category of the women’s weightlifting competition at the Khelo India University Games, being held at Jain University, Bengaluru.
A student of GHG Khalsa College, Gurusar Sadhar, Rakhi came from humble beginnings. The daughter of a driver, she rode on her hard-work and determination to clinch the title amid a competitive field.
PU shooters, meanwhile, continued their good run and bagged the gold medal in the 10-metre rifle event for women. Zeena Khita scored 631.7, Palak scored 624.0 and Vanshika Shahi scored 622.9.
Aarav Singh Dagar added another goldto the tally by winning the trap individual event for men, before winning the silver in the team event with Uday Partap Singh Rana and Vishavdeep Singh.
In the boxing competition, both Anju and Priyanka bagged bronze medals each in 66kg and 63kg categories respectively.
The varsity contingent also clinched a silver and three bronze in swimming. Siddhant Sejwal and Anurag Dagar finished second and third respectively in the 200m backstroke race, while Riya Verma romped home in third in the women’s 200m breaststroke.
The men’s relay team comprising Siddhant Sejwal, Sameer Sejwal, Aurag Dagar and Paramraj delivered the third bronze medal on what turned out to be a largely successful dau for the contingent.
-
PGIMER neuroscientist awarded doctor of science degree in yoga
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research department of neurology's neuroscientist Dr Akshay Anand was awarded the doctor of science degree in yoga by the Yoga University, Bengaluru. Anand, who is also the professor in-charge of Collaborative Centre for Mind Body Interventions (CCRYN) by yoga, PGIMER, was selected by a search committee, constituted by Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana chancellor Dr HR Nagendra. Anand was honoured for his outstanding contribution for research in neuroscience, yoga and meditation. Anand was recently honoured by Chandigarh police for advancing yoga research.
-
28-year-old man killed in Badlapur; accused missing
A few unknown persons allegedly killed a 28-year-old man by smashing Jinjurkar's head to death on a stone in Badlapur on Monday. Badlapur police found the body of a man in the bushes. The reason for the murder is still unknown. The deceased, identified as Prasad Jinjurkar, was unemployed for some months and is a resident of Jeveli village in Badlapur. The deceased used to go out and party everyday with friends.
-
Ambala ex-councillor’s wife held weeks after dodging arrest in NDPS case
Weeks after allegedly fleeing from police custody amid an attack on a police team in Ambala Cantonment's Deha Colony, authorities on Monday night arrested the accused woman, who is the wife of former independent councillor Rajesh Kumar. The April 6 incident A team from the housing board colony police post had on April 6 raided the former councillor's house looking to arrest Guddi in a Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case.
-
Punjab records 34 new Covid cases
Punjab on Monday registered 34 fresh Covid-19 cases though no death was recorded due to the virus. As many as 7,59,476 people have been found positive in the state so far, of whom 17,748 have died. Among districts, Mohali registered 12 fresh cases followed by six in Patiala and three in Fazilka. With 23 persons recovering from the virus, the number of those cured has reached 7,59,476 and the active caseload stands at 178.
-
Wheat straw on 300 acre gutted in Panipat
Wheat straw spread over nearly 300 acre was reduced to ashes after a fire broke out in many villages of Panipat. Police said the incident took place late on Monday night when some farmers were allegedly burning crop residue and high-velocity winds spread the fire to several acres in Sanaoli, Machroli, Chandoli, Nimbari, Asalpur and Pasina Kalan villages within minutes. Hundreds of people reached the fields to control the flames.
