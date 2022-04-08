PU’s small languages departments proposed to be merged

With Panjab University (PU) working on the merger of its small departments and centres, a sub-committee has proposed to merge the small languages departments of the varsity in line with the National Assessment and Accreditation Council’s (NAAC) 2015 recommendation.

The special panel, headed by dean university instruction (DUI), held its second meeting in which the proposal to merge the small languages departments was deliberated. During the last meeting of the panel, different sub-committees were formed to submit reports about the merger of various small departments and centres in the University.

A sub-committee has also proposed the Arts Block number 5 — which has around 18 rooms — be used to accommodate the various small languages departments. The small languages departments include Chinese and Tibetan Studies; Russian, German, French and Francophone.

The sub-committee, members of which visited some of the departments, also proposed to bring them under one umbrella, but there is no clarity on the name yet.

The other sub-committees formed during the last meeting will also submit their reports to the committee, which is expected to meet within a week. It is also expected that the departments in the emerging areas building will likely be merged as well. The courses in various languages departments have witnessed poor response by students in the last two academic sessions consecutively.

The NAAC, in 2015, had recommended the consolidation of small cognate departments for the effective and efficient teaching, learning and research. With the next round of accreditation scheduled for this year, PU reinitiated its plans to merge its small departments and centres last month which was on hold for the last few years.

The process to merge the small departments hit a roadblock in 2019 following opposition over the proposed merger of the Urdu department with the school of foreign languages on the grounds of Urdu not being a foreign language.

Notably, Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) had also recently criticised the move to not involve concerned chairpersons and faculty in the discussions.

PU’s dean university instruction (DUI) Renu Vig, said, “It is being discussed that if the small allied departments come under one umbrella then they can share resources and it will be beneficial for students and the faculty.

