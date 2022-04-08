PU’s small languages departments proposed to be merged
With Panjab University (PU) working on the merger of its small departments and centres, a sub-committee has proposed to merge the small languages departments of the varsity in line with the National Assessment and Accreditation Council’s (NAAC) 2015 recommendation.
The special panel, headed by dean university instruction (DUI), held its second meeting in which the proposal to merge the small languages departments was deliberated. During the last meeting of the panel, different sub-committees were formed to submit reports about the merger of various small departments and centres in the University.
A sub-committee has also proposed the Arts Block number 5 — which has around 18 rooms — be used to accommodate the various small languages departments. The small languages departments include Chinese and Tibetan Studies; Russian, German, French and Francophone.
The sub-committee, members of which visited some of the departments, also proposed to bring them under one umbrella, but there is no clarity on the name yet.
The other sub-committees formed during the last meeting will also submit their reports to the committee, which is expected to meet within a week. It is also expected that the departments in the emerging areas building will likely be merged as well. The courses in various languages departments have witnessed poor response by students in the last two academic sessions consecutively.
The NAAC, in 2015, had recommended the consolidation of small cognate departments for the effective and efficient teaching, learning and research. With the next round of accreditation scheduled for this year, PU reinitiated its plans to merge its small departments and centres last month which was on hold for the last few years.
The process to merge the small departments hit a roadblock in 2019 following opposition over the proposed merger of the Urdu department with the school of foreign languages on the grounds of Urdu not being a foreign language.
Notably, Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) had also recently criticised the move to not involve concerned chairpersons and faculty in the discussions.
PU’s dean university instruction (DUI) Renu Vig, said, “It is being discussed that if the small allied departments come under one umbrella then they can share resources and it will be beneficial for students and the faculty.
-
Panjab University mulls online academic help to Afghan students awaiting visas
With Afghan students enrolled in Panjab University awaiting visas to resume their studies in India, a special committee constituted by the varsity has recommended that departments be asked to extend online education for them. The recommendations are, however, subject to the approval of vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar. There are over 60 Afghan students enrolled in different varsity departments and have been unable to return to India since the country's takeover by the Taliban last year.
-
Chandigarh | Approval committee chairman reviews online building plan approval system
Plan Approval Committee estate officer-cum-chairman on Thursday reviewed the online building plan approval system (OBPAS). A presentation was also made by the consultant engaged in preparing the software. Technical scrutiny of the online process for the above 2 kanal-residential building plan was examined. It was decided that the test launch of the OBPAS for all categories shall be done from April 18. Timelines for building plan approvals of other land uses shall be fixed.
-
J&K Congress chief, senior leaders taken into police custody during protest against rising inflation
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir along with working president Raman Bhalla and nearly 50 party leaders and workers were taken into custody by the police on Thursday when they were protesting against hike in fuel price and rising inflation near Tawi Bridge in Jammu. They were then taken into custody and sent to district police lines in Gandhi Nagar and later released.
-
BSF recovers rich cache of arms & ammo from Indo-Pak border in Jammu
The Border Security Force on Thursday recovered a rich haul of arms and ammunition from Pargwal area of Akhnoor sector along the 198-km long International Border in Jammu district during a special search operation, said officials. They said the SSO was launched as there were intelligence inputs about Pakistan-based terrorists attempting to smuggle weapons into the Indian territory. (with inputs from Press Trust of India)
-
Punjab traffic cop felicitated for turning down ₹200 bribe
Chandigarh: A Punjab police head constable, posted in the traffic wing of Mansa district, was felicitated by a senior police official on Thursday for turning down a bribe of ₹200. Additional director general of police (ADGP-traffic) Amardeep Singh Rai gave a commendation certificate to head constable Gurpreet Singh and wished him good luck. He also encouraged him to perform his duty with the same sincerity and honesty in future too.
