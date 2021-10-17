PUTA elections:Three file nominations for president’s post

Three candidates have filed their nominations for the post of president for the upcoming elections of the Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA), as per the list of valid nominations released on Saturday.

The three candidates include present PUTA president Mritunjay Kumar. The other two candidates, Manu Sharma and Yajvender Pal, are from the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET).

The election for the office-bearers of PU’s teaching body is scheduled on October 28.

Saturday was the last day to file nominations and valid nominations were released after scrutiny. Candidates can withdraw their nominations on Sunday after which the final list of candidates will be released.

For the post of vice-president, three candidates, Anil Kumar (UIPS), Ikreet Singh Bal (Dental College) and Supinder Kaur (law department), are in fray.

Also, three candidates, Amarjit Singh Naura (biochemistry), Kashmir Singh (biotechnology) and Naresh Kumar (UIET), have joined the contest for the post of secretary. Minto Rattan (UIET), Sarvnarinder Kaur (biophysics) and Shivani Sharma (philosophy) are expected to fight for the post of joint secretary.

A total of 10 candidates have filed nominations for executive Group-I, nine for Group-II and 12 for Group-III.

Last year professor Mohammed Khalid had contested against Mritunjay Kumar for the president’s post, and the Mritunjay-Naura group had managed a clean sweep against the rival Khalid group.

Dental faculty to take part in polls after two years

Teachers from PU’s dental institute will take part in the PUTA elections this time after boycotting PUTA for the last two years. In 2019, the dental college teachers had boycotted PUTA, citing that the teachers’ body has done nothing for them, especially regarding the issue of their promotion policy, which still remains unresolved.