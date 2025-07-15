Pvt schools to remain closed on July 16 to protest Hisar principal’s murder

In the wake of the murder of a school principal in Hisar’s Bass village, the Haryana Private School Sangh has announced that all private schools affiliated with the CBSE and Haryana Board will remain closed on July 16. As part of the protest, the association has also demanded deployment of police personnel outside schools, issuance of gun licenses to private school owners and principals for self-defence, martyr status for the deceased principal and ₹ 1 crore in compensation for his family. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

At a press conference in Hisar, association president Satywan Kundu said the killing of principal Jagbir Pannu on July 10 by a group of students has once again brought to light the lack of safety for teaching and non-teaching staff in educational institutions.

“The situation is becoming alarming. In recent years, we have seen students turning violent when disciplined, and teachers have even been murdered. It is time the government enacts a law to ensure the protection of school and college staff,” Kundu said.

The 50-year-old principal was allegedly stabbed to death by four teenage students after he asked them to maintain discipline, including getting haircuts and dressing appropriately. The students were apprehended by Hansi police on July 11.